KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering is back on Friday, Sept. 1.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

In honor of Labor Day, "we will include songs highlighting the history of working men and women and their struggles for fairness in hours and pay," organizers added. "Of course, we’ll also do some of our favorites. As always, you’ll also have an opportunity to share, request, lead or present songs that you’ve prepared."

Everyone is welcome to this informal get-together. Participants are welcome to bring an acoustic instrument or just come to sing along; song sheets with chords and lyrics are provided.

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook or email, call (or text) Kristin Kornkven at 262-237-2941.