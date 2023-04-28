A multitude of community leaders, including several nonprofit representatives, filled the new Hope Council building Thursday for a special open house celebration.

The agency hosted the event at its new location at 6103 39th Ave. after moving from its Downtown site on Sixth Avenue in December.

The Hope Council, which was originally founded in 1968 as the Kenosha County Council on Alcoholism, provides assessments and services for people struggling with substance use disorders.

With its new location the agency's services for the public are more centrally located, according to Michelle Sandberg, executive director of the Hope Council.

"We're pretty much dead in the center of the City of Kenosha, right down the road from our treatment providers, and everyone who has come in has said 'this is so much better,'" she said. "They're not driving now all the way down to the lake; we even have a little bit of parking."

Sandberg said there was a lot of community support for the move, which she said was "a reflection of the temperature of what's going on."

"We had such a strong support for this open house celebration, and the community really did come out in full force to help us," she said. "People care about opioids and overdoses and diversion."

Kenosha Area Chamber Commerce President Dave Strash said it was exciting to celebrate the Hope Council's relocation.

“As with many chamber events, it feels fantastic because we’re acknowledging and celebrating expansion and growth,”Strash said. “The services the Hope Council provides are so important to our community, so for them to be able to grow and to celebrate it is just a huge deal.”

Local lawmakers in attendance were also pleased to see the Hope Council relocate to serve more people.

“This is a great location and what they’ve done to make it welcoming is great to see in this neighborhood,” said Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha. “It provides more accessibility to people in Kenosha on the north side as well as Downtown.”

Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, agreed.

“Hope Council really is a great Kenosha institution. They really do provide hope to people, and this is a great location that’s more central,” Ohnstad said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Hope Council and do all we can for people who have lost their way and hopefully find their way back”