Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

'Showering’ with other people

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, is hosting a Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing party from 9 to 10:30 Friday night, Aug. 11. The public is invited to “experience the wonders of the cosmos during what is often called the best meteor shower in our region.” Participants can learn about this summer phenomenon — and how best to view it — before stargazing under the dark sky in Bristol Woods. Admission is free. Participants should bring a blanket or lawn chair, insect repellent and “whatever else you need to comfortably enjoy the skies.” (So, yes, pack that bag of Cheetos!) Note: If the weather is bad or too cloudy, the program will take take on Saturday, Aug. 12. For more information, go to pringlenc.org/events.

Ups and downs

Hold onto your hats ... and wallets ... and sunglasses ... and phones ... it’s Roller Coaster Day on Wednesday, Aug. 16. In this area, there’s no better place to celebrate than Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. The theme park just to the south of us has roller coasters offering thrills of varying degrees of terror. Remember: What goes up, must come down (on those steep drops!). We also don’t recommend going on Raging Bull right after you’ve eaten a funnel cake. Great America is open daily, with roller coasters and all sorts of rides and shows. For more details, go to sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Beautiful lake, beautiful artwork

The 43rd Annual Art in the Park two-day art festival is this weekend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 12-13) in Flat Iron Park in Downtown Lake Geneva. More than 80 artists are expected to be selling works at this show, hosted each summer by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. You’ll also find silent auction items and children’s activities area. Here’s a bonus: Free parking will be available both days from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Central-Denison School, Dunn Field and near City Hall. There will also be free shuttles running both days from the Home Depot parking lot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., to U.S. Bank, 303 Center St., every 20 minutes.

Legendary shows at Ravinia

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., is known for high-brow string quartets and symphony concerts, but sometimes, the venue lets its hair down. One of those times is Sunday and Monday, when singer John Legend performs at the Pavilion. This solo performance will feature songs and stories from the 12-time Grammy winner, including "intimate reimaginings of his greatest hits, unexpected stories from Legend’s life and career and selections from his most recent album release, 'Legend.'" Gates open at 5 p.m.; the concert starts at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 14. Reserved seats in the Pavilion are $205 (plus fees); a spot on the lawn starts at $67 (plus fees). Find more details at ravinia.org.

Gentle giants

Aug. 12 is World Elephant Day, a time to celebrate these gentle giants. World Elephant Day is the perfect time to find out more about these amazing animals and what we can do to preserve and protect them, so they do not go the way of the mammoth. A great way to celebrate this holiday is to visit the elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo's Adventure Africa area. For details, go to milwaukeezoo.org.