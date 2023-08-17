Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Socializing in the great outdoors

We hope you’ve been getting outside and enjoying the summer season — Remember: Winter is coming! — and here's a fun, relaxing way to take part in the traditional gathering 'round the fire. Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton is hosting a Social Bonfire Friday night. All ages are welcome and are encouraged to "bring musical instruments and funny stories to help enjoy a relaxing social bonfire." Note: You might get a chance to sing, too! "If the crowd is interested, we may have a sing- along portion of the night," organizers said, "possibly starting with fun songs for kids and moving into more relaxing music from past legends such as John Denver, the Eagles and The Beatles." 8 to 9:30 p.m. Meet at the fire site near shelter No. 1. This is a free event, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong.

Cannons!

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., has a fun program coming up Sunday night: The Chicago Symphony will perform its annual "Tchaikovsky Spectacular" program, including the explosive “1812 Overture” featuring cannons! Gates open at 3 p.m.; the concert starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Reserved seats in the Pavilion are $35-$145; a spot on the lawn starts at $17 (plus fees). Find more details at ravinia.org. Also this week at Ravinia: On Friday night, Jethro Tull reminds the world that the flute can be a rock instrument and on Saturday night, Kenny Loggins brings his "This is It! Final Tour" to Ravinia.

Track riding

Monday night, Aug. 21, is your final chance this summer to test your riding skills on the historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. The track hosts Monday night Stock Bike Racing — open to everyone, from age 3 to adults. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. (for tricycles) and 7 p.m. for the “big track.” To race, bring your bike and a helmet. Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing, geared to younger riders but all ages are welcome. The cost is $5 (a one-time registration fee) plus $3 race fee for adults each night. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

Just peachy

August is a prime month for peaches, and the month’s “holidays” prove the point. Not only is the entire month of August Peach Month, but Tuesday is Eat a Peach Day. We like ours fresh, but we’ve never turned down peach cobbler (hint hint). And just in case you missed the memo about the fruit-of-the-month, Peach Pie Day is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 24. As you work on perfecting those peach dessert recipes, remember: Sharing is caring!

Monday night cruisin'

Vrroom! Vrroom! Check out the classic cars at the Bristol 45 Diner Cruise-In Night, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the diner, 8321 200th Ave. in Bristol. All cars and people of all ages are welcome at this free event. Visitors are invited to "grab your lawn chairs and enjoy a night in the park with music from the '50s and '60s." Note: Cruise-ins are the first and third Mondays of the month, May-September. The final two 2023 events are Sept. 4 and 18. If the weather looks iffy, check the Bristol 45 Diner's Facebook page to see if the event is canceled.