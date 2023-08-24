Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

A summer ‘fling’

We don’t need more reminders that summer is quickly turning to fall — it’s already getting dark by 8 p.m. — but the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol is hosting the aptly named “Summer’s Last Fling!” From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, visitors to Pringle can take part in free, self-guided, family friendly nature activities. The Nature Center is located at 9800 160th Ave., inside Bristol Woods County Park. The nature activities will be posted at the front door of the building. No registration is required; come and leave when you like. For more details, go to pringlenc.org/events.

Speaking of the end of the season ...

Tuesday night is your final chance this summer to watch bike racing at the historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. The Aug. 29 Tuesday night races start at 7 p.m. Since this is the season finale, organizers are promising “a fun night of racing for all categories.” It’s free to watch from the hill overlooking the track. For more details, go to kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Fair-well

Still looking for some county fair action? The summer fair season wraps up starting Wednesday with the Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn. Organizers call this the biggest county fair in Wisconsin, and who are we to argue? The fair opens Aug. 30 with a rodeo at the Grandstand. There will also be plenty of live music and the usual fair staples: Animal exhibits, carnival rides and all that “healthy” fair food. The fair is Aug. 30-Sept. 4, open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more details, go to walworthcountyfair.com

Big finish for Ravinia

The Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., is famous for its classical concerts, but it’s ending the summer season with a flurry of non-classical performances: Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd’s "Dark Side of the Moon" — a note-for-note, cut-for-cut performance of the album to celebrate its 50th anniversary — is Friday, Aug. 25; soul icons Boyz II Men and The Isley Brothers make their Ravinia debuts on Saturday, Aug. 26; and country music star Brandi Carlile — fresh off her three Grammy Awards — plays on Thursday, Aug. 31. She's followed by one of the biggest names in country music: Carrie Underwood returns to Ravinia for the first time since 2014 for shows on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2. Find more details at ravinia.org and start looking for a spot on the venue’s lawn.

Something to cluck about

Starting Aug. 28, Chick-fil-A fans — you know who you are — have a new sandwich to try. The fast food chain has put what it calls "a sweet and spicy twist" on its beloved Original Chicken Sandwich. The new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich includes the original Chick-fil-A filet but adds three ingredients: custom-made pimento cheese, pickled jalapeños and a bun drizzled with honey. Also new: the Caramel Crumble Milkshake, debuting just in time for fall.

Start your day the waffle way

Here's a great reason to enjoy a good breakfast on Thursday, Aug. 24: It's Waffle Day! We like ours topped with fresh strawberries. And a little syrup doesn’t hurt, either.