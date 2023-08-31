Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Funky Fab Four

Kenosha’s own Kal Bergendahl Project performs today for this summer's final Jazz in the Park concert in Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park. The group, which has been playing for more than two decades, is a six-piece instrumental jazz-funk band, fronted by veteran musician Bergendahl, on bass. However, for this Aug. 31 gig, the group will be joined by Milwaukee vocalist Donna Woodall. The show is called "Come Together: The Beatles Soulfully Reimagined." The songs will span the Beatles catalog, using versions from artists such as Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Marcus Miller and Herbie Hancock. Bottom line: The group will "funkify" the Fab Four. Cool, right? The music starts at 5 p.m. in the park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee. Admission is free. Food and beverage vendors are on site. For more information, go to easttown.com. And for more on area outdoor events, see our "Road Trips" roundup on Page 19.

Welcome to September

While there’s nothing particularly exciting about starting a new month, we pause to acknowledge the start of September on Friday. Not only does this month bring us NFL games that count and the start of another school year, but it also means we have time to enjoy this area’s best (and biggest) attraction. Now that the summer season is fading, grab some of the best weather in Wisconsin and walk, bike, rollerblade or just sit and relax along the Lake Michigan shore. Racine and Kenosha have beautiful parks and beaches along Lake Michigan. Go out and discover your own favorite spot.

Simple pleasures

Sure, it’s fun to to play around with new variations and top your pizza with everything from pesto and sun-dried tomatoes to grilled peaches and honey-caramelized onions. But there’s nothing wrong with keeping it simple and drilling down on what makes pizza the best food ever conceived by humans. We’re talking cheese. Glorious, gooey cheese. Celebrate all that’s simple and wonderful on Cheese Pizza Day. Enjoy the cheesy holiday on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Read all about it!

Sept. 6 is Read a Book Day, though we like to think that’s EVERY day. When you open the pages of a book, you find yourself swept up in a world of characters and stories. Doesn’t that brief escape from the cares of the everyday world sound wonderful? So take some time out of your day on Wednesday (and any time you get the chance) to relax and read. It’s good for the soul and the mind. Coming up on Sept. 7 is Buy a Book Day, if you'd like to support your local bookstore!

The spice of life

We held off as long as we could, but it’s officially Pumpkin Spice Season. Expect to see the popular flavor in every form, from Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Lattes to pumpkin spice doughnuts. You can also find Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies, pumpkin spice cookie dough, pumpkin spice coffee creamer ... and on and on and on. Instead of fighting this pumpkin spice pandemonium, we choose to embrace it. In fact, we smell some pumpkin spice pancakes right now! Grab the syrup.

Sweet treat

Speaking of seasonal flavors: Nothing Bundt Cakes has brought back its Oreo Cookies & Cream flavor, but only through Sept. 10. When that flavor is gone, it's time for — you guessed it! — the pumpkin spice bundt to return. As you contemplate the coming cooler weather and shorter daylight hours, indulge your sweet tooth.