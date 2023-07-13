Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Vrroom! Vrroom!

Uke’s Harley-Davidson is hosting a motorcycle ride from the dealership, 5995 120th Ave., to Petrifying Springs Park this evening. It's all part of the 120th Anniversary Homecoming celebration for Harley-Davidson. The ride starts at 6 p.m.(with a sheriff escort) and ends up at the Biergarten's Food Truck Show in the park. Also, the band Boys and Toys will perform until 9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the Motorcycle Ride and After Party in the Park, as well as a Poker Run throughout Kenosha County and other events. For more details, go to VisitKenosha.com/Harley.

A little taste of heaven

I scream, you scream, we ALL scream for Ice Cream Day. We live every day like it's Ice Cream Day -- especially during the summer -- but July 16 is the "official" Ice Cream Day. Feel free to eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner -- plus between-meal snacks -- as you celebrate the holiday.

Hot dog!

While you're busy sampling ice cream flavors on Sunday, get your tummy ready for another fun holiday this week: July 19 is Hot Dog Day. Whether you like yours Chicago style, with chili and cheese, or just plain ol’ ketchup, make it a Dog Day Afternoon on Wednesday.

Play ball!

It's always fun to catch a Kenosha Kingfish game at historic Simmons Field, but on Wednesday, July 19, the team is hosting "Seinfeld Festivus Night," celebrating the “holiday for the rest of us” (with a special T-shirt and ticket package). Festivus, introduced to the world in an episode of “Seinfeld,” is celebrated on Dec. 23 with an aluminum pole (unadorned) instead of a Christmas tree, a meatloaf dinner and the Airing of Grievances, where each person at the dinner table recounts how the world has disappointed them that year. Other themed games this week at Simmons Field include "Princess Day" on Sunday, July 16. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com.

Up, up and away!

The skies above Waterford will be filled with color during the Waterford Balloonfest, open from dawn to dusk on Saturday, July 15. The festival features an eclectic mix of hot air balloons, live music, food and drinks and local vendors. (A craft fair is noon to 6 p.m.) ant to get in a balloon? Tethered rides are available from 5 to 8 p.m. A huge attraction is the festival’s “evening glow,” from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. The balloons stay on the ground and light up, looking like glowing bulbs. The one-day festival takes place at Waterford Town Park on Jensen Parkway. Admission is free. Parking is $10 (cash only). For more information, go to waterfordballoonfest.com.

Tom Cruise on a 'Mission'

It's not a Summer Movie Season until Tom Cruise does some death-defying stunts in a beautiful, exotic location. Which brings us to his latest Cruise-fest: the movie "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I." In addition to expecting eye-popping stunts, we know a few other things, since we're now seven movies into the "Mission: Impossible" series: 1) the mission is possible and 2) Cruise's agent Ethan Hunt is going to accept that mission. Also, 3) audiences will flock to theaters for this big-screen spectacle. Your mission? Settle in for the 2-hour-plus movie and hold onto your popcorn!