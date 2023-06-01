Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A new outdoor beer garden opens today, June 1, in Pleasant Prairie. The Lake Andrea Beer Garden will offer craft beers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and an ongoing lineup of food trucks and live music throughout the summer. Country singer Brecken Miles performs starting at 6 p.m. on opening day. The beer garden is located along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea, next to — but not part of — the beach area. The beer garden welcomes leashed dogs, too. The beer garden will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, from June 1 through early autumn. For more details, visit the Facebook page ("LABeerGarden") or log on at VisitPleasantPrairie.com.

Summer fun

Technically, the first day of summer isn't until June 20, but once the calendar flips to June, it's summer. And we've got the festivals to prove it! This weekend alone, there's the Outta Sight Kite Flight in Kenosha (see our story on Pages 10-11), plus PrideFest in Milwaukee, the Chicago Gospel Music Festival and the Milwaukee Highland Games. For more on area festivals, see our Road Trips roundup on Pages 18-19.

Baseball and fireworks!

Saturday night is the first fireworks game of the season at Kenosha's Simmons Field. The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters for a 6:35 p.m. game. After the game, stick around for the free fireworks show. For tickets, call 262-653-0900 or go to kingfishbaseball.com. Here's another Kingfish bonus this week: Fans at the 6:35 p.m. Friday night game on June 2 will receive a FREE 10th-anniversary stadium blanket (while they last).

Something fishy

Grab your fishing pole for Wisconsin's Free Fishing Weekend. Anglers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to participate. Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps. (All other fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.) Fishing is free anywhere in Wisconsin without a fishing license on this weekend only, June 3-4. As a bonus: Admission to all state parks, state forests and state trails is FREE all weekend!

Free doughnuts!

Friday is National Doughnut Day, a 24-hour celebration during which your only concerns are whether to go for the glazed, filled or twisted doughnut first. And, of course, we want sprinkles! To celebrate, Dunkin’ Doughnuts locations offer a free classic doughnut on June 2, with a beverage purchase (at participating locations).

Sounds of summer

Add some "Fun, Fun, Fun" to your week with The Beach Boys, performing Friday night at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. The group — known for sun-drenched surf music — has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and placed 36 songs in the U.S. Top 40, the most by any American band. Original member Mike Love now heads the group, which will play all your favorite tunes, including "Wouldn’t It Be Nice," "I Get Around," "Good Vibrations," "Barbara Ann" and "Surfin' Safari." Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. June 2 show are $89-$149 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.