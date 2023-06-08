Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

More live, outdoor music

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers — who are no strangers to the local music scene — are performing this evening at the new band shell in Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake. The 6 to 8 p.m. ribbon cutting and concert on June 8 kicks off the new "Rhythm on the Lake" concert series in the park, 24100 75th St. (Highway 50). Concerts continue 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through Aug. 17. Admission is free. Note: Bring your own chair, unless you're going to dance the whole time. That works, too.

Bark if you love baseball!

The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting a big-time celebrity at the team's June 11 game: The team’s Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Day features none other than Chase, the main Paw Patrol character. “He’ll be here for the whole game,” team owner Bill Fanning said, “taking photos with kids — and adults.” The German Shepherd puppy is a police dog, who moonlights as a super spy on the animated TV series. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

A rolling party

Two questions: Do you like beer? Do you like bicycles? If you answered "yes" and "of course," grab your bicycle and head to Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha, for "Pedals and Pints." The weekly bike ride starts from Public Craft at 11 a.m. every Saturday, heading to "local spots to enjoy some brews with friends." Their motto? "Beer, bikes, and buds!" The ride is free to join and, if you're nice, maybe someone will buy you a beer, too.

Strawberry fields forever

Summer's favorite fruit is getting some love from Wendy's. The fast food chain has brought back its strawberry Frosty flavor, available through late summer. The fruity frozen treat will temporarily replace the vanilla flavor and join the chocolate Frosty. The cool dessert isn't the only treat Wendy's is adding to the menu this summer — the popular Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is also available again, for a limited time.

Polka, polka, polka

Milwaukee’s season of ethnic festivals starts with a big one: Polish Fest is June 9-11 at the Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront. Billed as America’s largest Polish festival, the three-day festival includes traditional food and music, as well as vodka tastings. Just point us in the direction of the Non-Stop Polka Stage. For more details, go to polishfest.org.

Stars and stripes forever

Wednesday is Flag Day, celebrating the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. Whether you have the Stars and Stripes waving in the wind on your porch or on a lapel pin, find a way to celebrate Old Glory on June 14.