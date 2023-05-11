Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

Here comes the sun

You may have noticed it's staying light outside for longer periods of time. The sun is now setting after 8 p.m., for the first time since last August. With more sunshine and warming temperatures, can summer be far behind? Try to get outside as much as you can and grab that free Vitamin D.

Beatles hits!

Enjoy the Fab Four when RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles, featuring songs from Abbey Road and the Rooftop Concert, comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., Saturday night. As the longest-running Beatles tribute show, these musicians "nail the look, sound and mannerisms of John, Paul, George and Ringo like no other band," according to concert organizers. The show features costume changes and a multimedia backdrop, delivers a note-for-note theatrical tribute to the iconic band. Tickets for the 7 p.m. May 13 show are $40-$70 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com. Also at the Genesee this week: "American Idol" favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, performing on Friday, May 12.

Mother's Day Weekend

The traditional Mother's Day activity is a Sunday brunch — and there are LOADS of area options — but you can get creative, too, with everything from a baseball game to a stroll through a Tropical Dome. Check out our Mother's Day Guide starting on Page 10 for more ideas. And, at the VERY least, on Sunday, call your mother!

A show with Awwww! appeal

Here's a show for the young set: Paw Patrol Live! brings its "Heroes Unite" show to Milwaukee's Miller High Life Theatre for shows this weekend. (You know it's for young children when the first show of the day starts at 10 a.m.) This story follows Ryder and the Paw Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues. It’s up to the Paw Patrol to catch the clones and rescue Robo Dog. In this interactive show, audience members help the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack. Shows are 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, go to pabsttheatergroup.com.

As American as ...

If it’s true there’s nothing more American than apple pie, there must not be any day more American than May 13: Apple Pie Day. Here are two ways to enjoy this holiday: Make an apple pie. Eat that apple pie. And if you know someone else who can make a pie for you — say, a local bakery — you even skip that first step. Remember: Don't skimp on making it an a la mode treat. (Our choice? Cinnamon ice cream.)

Good vibrations

Summerfest is celebrating Concert Week, May 10-16, with $25 all-in tickets to select shows at the Amphitheater during the Big Gig. "All-in" means you pay $25 and no extra fees. Bonus: The concert ticket also includes Summerfest admission the day of the show. Concerts included in this offer are: Eric Church and Elle King (June 22), Zac Brown Band with Marcus King (June 23), James Taylor with Sheryl Crow (June 24) and Odesza (June 30). For tickets and more details, go to summerfest.com.