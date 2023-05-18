Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Cigars at Coopers

Coopers Uptown, 2401 60th St. in Kenosha, brings back a popular Andrea's Gift Shop tradition by hosting its first Outdoor Cigar Event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Kristoff's representative Kevin Hachey, a cigar expert, will be on-site with products, specials, and swag. Craft beer sampling (5-7 p.m.) will be provided by Public Craft Brewing Co., and food will be available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Coopers Café. Everyone is welcome to this free event.

Blast from the past

The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes "Dino Don's Journey to the Ice Age," a special attraction open May 20 through Oct. 7. The exhibit features "a magnificent menagerie of giant mammals who roamed the world " during the ice ages, which started some 2.4 million years ago, when glaciers covered vast parts of the world. Visitors will "meet" animals including saber-toothed tigers, woolly mammoths and giant sloths. Admission is $4, in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.

Cruising season

What's a sure sign that beautiful weather is here? The Lake Geneva Cruise Line (cruiselakegeneva.com) is up and running for another season. Options include ice cream sundae tours, Sunday brunch tours, supper club dinner tours and the popular mail boat tour. Who doesn't love a boat ride on Geneva Lake, followed by some shopping and dining? No one we want to know.

We’ll drink to that!

The Racine Zoo is hosting Bloody Mary Fest on Saturday, with sampling of different bloody mary concoctions from area taverns. The event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the zoo and features music from the J. Ryan Trio. There will be food, too, and don't forget the beer chasers (this is Wisconsin). Participants will get to vote for their favorites. The cost is $40 or $25 for a non-drinker. Find details at racinezoo.org. May 20 is also World Whisky Day, and coming up on Thursday, May 25, is World Wine Day, which is a great way to start celebrating as you head toward the holiday weekend.

Drumming up support

Stewart Copeland, the drummer who formed the Police way, way back in 1977, comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., Friday night. His "Police Deranged for Orchestra" concert features Copeland and his band performing in “synchronicity” with a full orchestra, plus three vocalists. Expect to hear the Police hits you love, including "Roxanne, "Every Breath You Take, "Message in a Bottle, " "Don’t Stand so Close to Me" and "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic." Tickets for the 8 p.m. May 19 show are $39-$89 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

A true legend

You can spend Saturday night with Patti LaBelle, who has been entertaining audiences with her classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets for decades. She's performing 8 p.m. May 20 at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater. Tickets are $55-$125 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.