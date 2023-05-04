Here's a sampling of things we love this week:

We'll drink to that!

Break out the margaritas on May 5 — it’s Cinco de Mayo! The holiday on Friday marks the commemoration of the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over the French forces in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. But that's the history lesson. Somehow, a military celebration has turned into a giant fiesta. We have no complaints, however; any excuse for a party is something worth celebrating.

First Fridays are back

First Friday celebrations return to Downtown Racine starting this week. From 4 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month (May-December), shops are open with specials. New this year: Each First Friday has a theme. May 5 is a Cinco de Mayo celebration, featuring free nacho and margarita samples throughout Downtown, along with Cinco “5” specials at more than 20 Downtown Racine retailers. Also, admission is free to the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., on First Fridays. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on May 5 for First Friday. For more First Friday details, go racinedowntown.com.

Play ball! (very soon)!

We're still three-plus weeks away from Opening Day at historic Simmons Field, but the Kenosha Kingfish baseball team is hosting its inaugural Kingfish Kickoff event. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, visitors can enjoy free ballpark food, take photos with team mascot King Elvis, shop the team's "garage sale," meet Team Manager J.T. Scara and pick up tickets for the 2023 season. For more information about the May 6 event, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Free snacks!

To celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, the Visit Kenosha tourism bureau is offering free sausage and cheese samples from the Brat Stop (while supplies last) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, May 7-13, at the Wisconsin Welcome Center, on I-94 at Highway 165. While you're munching on Wisconsin's official foods, pick up some free travel literature, too, and start planning your next adventures. For more about freebies during Tourism Week, go to visitkenosha.com.

Cruising season

What's a sure sign that better weather is coming soon? The Lake Geneva Cruise Line (cruiselakegeneva.com) is up and running for another season. Options include ice cream sundae tours, Sunday brunch tours, supper club dinner tours and the popular mail boat tour. Who doesn't love a boat ride on Geneva Lake, followed by some shopping and dining? No one we know.

We've got you, babe

"The Beat Goes On: A Cher Tribute Featuring Lisa McClowry" is on stage Friday at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. McClowry performs live as Cher — including how Cher talks, walks, mannerisms and makeup — and sings all the iconic hits, including "If I Could Turn Back Time, "I Got You, Babe," "Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves" and "Half-Breed." Tickets for the 7 p.m. May 5 show are $25 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.

Classic musicians on tour

If you love classic performers, this week is for you: On Friday, May 5, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are performing at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater. That same night in the same city, John Waite takes the stage at the Pabst Theater. And, on Tuesday, May 9, it's the legendary rock band with horns, Chicago, at the Riverside Theater. Who says popular music is only for the young? Frankie Valli has been singing since the early 1960s (with such hits as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”), John Waite has been a fixture of rock radio for decades, and Chicago released the band's 38th studio album last summer. For tickets and more details on all these shows, go to pabsttheatergroup.com.