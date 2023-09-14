Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Subtitle season

Tired of move theaters filled with Marvel superhero films? Here's something different: The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Foreign Film Series starts on Sept. 14 with the acclaimed 2022 drama "Close," from Belgium, about the close friendship between two 13-year-old boys. The season includes 14 films and is probably the only place you can see a South Korean comedy about baby brokers. Screenings are in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema. Remember: Admission is by season subscription only. For more details about the films and how to buy a season pass, see our story starting on Page 10.

Street party!

Who doesn't love partying with thousands of your closest friends? That's the idea behind Party on the Pavement — billed as "Racine's biggest party." The outdoor festival takes places Saturday, sprawling over 12 Downtown blocks, featuring live music, food and drinks, street performances, shopping and games and carnival rides. The day’s festivities kick off at noon and run until 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more details, go to racinedowntown.com

First down ... and snacks

As we head into autumn, everyone, it seems, is excited for football season. Even the Pillsbury Dough Boy. The smiling baking icon is out with football-shaped cookies, which is just what this frazzled world needed. Just pop them into the oven as you settle in for some televised football action. Also this week, it's Cheeseburger Day on Monday, Sept. 18, and Pepperoni Pizza Day on Wednesday, Sept. 20 ... in case you needed an excuse to enjoy some comfort food!

Pirates and cruises

Yaarrr! Tuesday is “Talk Like a Pirate” Day — or just a great excuse to wear your favorite eye patch and “puffy shirt.” If you’ve got a parrot who will sit on your shoulder all day, you’re all set. A great place to practice your pirate talking is on a boat. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers several different cruises during the fall season. (And the boats have indoor heaters for those cool days.) For more information, go to cruiselakegeneva.com.

Sweet fall treats

We love autumn, with its crisp days that call out for cozy sweaters. Even better than a fuzzy top, however, is a kringle. And not just any old kringle. Racine's O&H Danish Bakery has rolled out its seasonal flavors, including a Harvest Kringle filled with apples and sprinkled with cinnamon (and don't forget about the toffee bits). Another fun flavor is the Viking Toast Kringle, engineered to mimic the flavors of French toast, with its maple cinnamon filling and bourbon vanilla icing. Pillaging has never tasted so good! Enjoy a slice every time you pull on your favorite sweatshirt and savor the season.

Up up and ... a Subway?

The blimp world was rocked with news that the sandwich chain Subway has opened a floating restaurant. Yes, you can now enjoy a footlong Italian B.M.T. while floating a thousand feet in the sky. The chain's blimp, dubbed “Subway in the Sky,” resembles one of Subway’s new Deli Hero subs. According to Subway, the blimp’s gondola can carry six sub-lovers at a time. To enjoy a sandwich in the sky, however, you'll have to travel. The Subway blimp has already visited Kansas City and next is scheduled to fly over Atlanta (Sept. 14), Orlando (Sept. 19 and 20) and Miami (Sept. 24 and 26). To sign up for a ride or just to see the floating sandwich, go to register.subwayinthesky.com