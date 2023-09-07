Here’s a sampling of things we love this week:

Are you ready for some football?

I think we're all ready for some NFL games that actually count. (Don't get us started on those preseason "games" ... really, don't start.) The NFL is so powerful a force, it can even change the calendar. Consider: Tonight's opening game — the Detroit Lions visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs — airs on a Thursday night, so it should be on Amazon Prime Video, right? Eh, not so fast. Though the league's Thursday night games are airing exclusively on the streaming service, tonight's season opener is considered part of Sunday Night Football. That means it airs on good old broadcast TV. Tune in at 7:20 p.m. on NBC for a blockbuster matchup, and have that plate of nachos ready for kickoff.

Lions and Packers and Bears, oh my!

Wow. The NFL season is just starting — and it's already Rivalry Week! The Green Bay Packers travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Both teams are hoping to find out if their young quarterbacks can lead the team for several seasons. It's hard to make any predictions about the opening game of the season, but we can guarantee that former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers won't be yelling "I own you!" to Bears fans this week. Instead, he's leading the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, hosting the Buffalo Bills. A New York game on 9/11? Emotions will be running high. Oh, and about those Lions: See above; the team has a tough task to open the season, going up against the Chiefs. Will they roar? The Packers/Bears game starts at 3:05 p.m. Sunday, airing on Fox. The Monday night game starts at 7:15 p.m., on ABC and ESPN.

Crunch time

Oktoberfest celebrations feature plenty of beer choices — seriously, have you SEEN the beer lists at those events? — but for us, the main attraction at those German-themed parties are the giant pretzels. You can happily munch on carbs for hours while listening to polka music. Add in some cheese and sausage, and we might never go home. For a guide to area Oktoberfest celebrations, see our story on Pages 10-12.

The apple of our eye

While the Great Debate rages — "Is it fall yet? Or does the season start on Sept. 22?" — we jump right into apple season! One of the most popular spots for apple picking every autumn is Apple Holler, where visitors can pick McIntosh and Gala varieties in early September. No doubt you've seen the cars lined up on weekends outside the venue, located off I-94 at Highway KR in Yorkville. (Hint: If you can get there during the week, you might not have to park three states away.) Not into picking fruit off trees? Then relax and enjoy an apple cider slushy. For more details, go to appleholler.com.

Tricky show

Michael Carbonaro, a magician who bills himself as "America’s favorite trickster," is performing his "Lies on Stage" show Friday night at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill. Be prepared for anything at this show, which features "amazing magic, big laughs and audience participation." Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 show are $37.50-$65 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com. Also at the Genesee: country singer Gary Allan performs at 7 tonight (Sept. 7). Tickets for his show are $45-$69 (plus fees).

Dinner is 'served'

Sunday is TV Dinner Day, or as we call it at home, “There’s No Shame in Eating a Microwaved Meal in Front of the TV” Day. To celebrate, enjoy dinner the way the pioneers did ... or did starting in the 1950s when Swanson produced the first frozen “TV dinner.” If you're feeling brave, we suggest eating that weird apple dessert that comes with the meatloaf.