The Hoy Audubon Society is hosting a field trip on Saturday, Aug 19.

This is the 15th year the organization is hosting an outing.

Hoy will be going as a group to Horicon, known as one of Wisconsin’s premiere birding hotspots.

Everyone is welcome to join this field trip for free.

If you’re interested in going and would like to carpool or caravan, meet at the Highway 20 Park and Ride lot in Racine County at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 19.

If you would like to meet the group at Horicon, the group will meet at the Auto Loop Trail parking area off of Highway 49 at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. Note: This is the parking lot located at the Redhead Hiking Trail Trailhead; meet at the northside of the lot.

From that spot, the group “will caravan to bird other locations,” organizers said.

In past years, the trip has included a stop along Highway 49, “where we’ve parked our cars and birded from the side of the road.”

Typically, participants will set up their spotting scopes to look for shorebirds on the mudflats, including Black Terns, Great Egrets, Great Blue Herons, Black-crowned Night-Herons, American White Pelicans, coots, Pied-billed Grebes and a variety of ducks.

“You may get to see a Northern Harrier flying low over the marsh,” organizers said.

Other stops have included Dike and Ledge roads, “where we have birded from alongside our cars.”

Previous groups have also driven the Auto Tour Route, stopping for a walk on the boardwalk or along Old Marsh Road, where “you may see Green Herons, Least Bittern, Belted Kingfishers and Eastern Kingbirds.”

In addition to food and cold drinks, participants are advised to bring binoculars, a bird book, a spotting scope if you have one, sunscreen, insect repellent, a hat or a visor, and a rain jacket — just in case.

“Horicon is an incredibly beautiful place, and it is really fun to look at birds, especially birds that we don’t get to see everyday, with people who know what they’re looking at,” trip organizers said.

For more details or to ask questions, contact the Hoy Audubon Society at hoyaudubon.org.