RACINE — The Hoy Audubon Society is hosting a program on hummingbirds at Riverbend Nature Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

The guest speakers are Kathy and Michael Rock, who have presented their program at the Wisconsin Public Television Garden Expo for more than a decade and the Chicago Garden and Flower Show for five years. They offer a public Hummingbird Garden Tour of their yard every September.

Participants will learn how to "create a sanctuary for the ruby-throated hummingbird in your own backyard," organizers said. "Through the use of perennial and annual plants, wildflowers, shrubs, trees, water features and hummingbird feeders, you can discover the magic and excitement of hummingbirds."

River Bend Nature Center is located at 3600 N. Green Bay Road. For more information, go to riverbendnaturecenter.org.