Tents filled with glass, wood, metal and paper handmade goods lined the trails at Hawthorn Hollow Saturday for the nature sanctuary and arboretum’s 31st annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair.

The event is Hawthorn Hollow’s largest fundraiser, as the nature sanctuary and arboretum is a nonprofit and relies on community contributions for funding. Hawthorn Hollow’s Executive Director TJ Leveque said planning for the event kicked off Jan. 1, and things went well due to the assistance of a number of volunteers and local businesses.

“There’s really some good art that I wish I had time to go around and visit more,” Leveque said. “It’s great having the community come out for this feel-good event.”

While walking through the woods, the sounds of live music and other performances filled the air.

Danielle Webber, who has been dancing off and on for nearly 40 years, said she has been tapping at the annual event for years and enjoys being in the woods for the event.

“I think people are more relaxed, and it’s just a cool atmosphere to have this kind of event,” Webber said.

Susan Deering, of Libertyville, Ill., sold hand-sewn wool designs and indoor/outdoor plate art at the event. It was her second year as a vendor. She said people at the art fair were most interested in the wool products, such as the wool hats and decorative hangings.

“I enjoy that people enjoy things that are handmade,” she said. “That’s why they come here.”

Many visitors noted Saturday’s sunny yet cool weather, the unique location and their interest in the art in why they attended.

Dawn Herrmann, a Kenosha resident, was looking to replace a copper yard sprinkler, and left with a yarn bowl and dog treats.

Herrmann said she was also drawn to Saturday’s event when she heard Mark Paffrath, an area pop/folk singer and songwriter, perform in the amphitheater.

“I heard his voice, and I know that voice,” Herrman said. “It just drew me in, and he was kind enough to play a request for me.”

While she “loves all this stuff,” she would try to limit her purchases.

“I’m trying to be careful because I could go home with one of everything,” she said.

Racine residents Kay Tobias and Terry Thompson said it was one of their favorite art fairs.

“(It’s) unique,” Tobias said. “The stuff here, you don’t see at any of the other (craft fairs).”

They walked through the woods with new finds, including a dog toy, metal yard ornament and baby bib.

“We’re hoping we don’t find too much,” Thompson said.

“But we always do,” Tobias added.