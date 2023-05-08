The roar of hundreds of motorcycles filled the air on Sunday afternoon as riders from across the region gathered at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenosha for the annual blessing of the bikes.

The event at the church, , 8760 37th Ave., started 33 years ago when a member of St. Paul's approached the late Pastor Marvin Oechler with the idea of doing a bike blessing for motorcyclists before the summer riding season begins.

"The blessing means something to people," said St. Paul's pastor Cindy Aasen. "(They) might not darken the door for church, but they want to make sure that God's with them, and that's all right."

The blessing

Motorists filled the St. Paul's Church parking lot for a ceremony which opened with the songn "God Bless the USA," followed by a large group blessing.

"Receive the blessing. It's one of two today," said Aasen. "May the sun rise in front of you, may the rain fall behind you and may the wind follow you. May the angels of your brothers and sisters who have gone before guard travels, for they know the perils of the road ahead.

"May the Lord keep you safe through the rough city streets on your way to the land of swirling turns and rolling hills. Let the colors of fall keep you warm. Let the eagle guide you to the mountaintops. Let the moon's light guide you through the night.

"May your tires not fail, nor your engine grow old. May your (bike) draw life from the streams you pass. Keep your seat soft and your mind sharp. Let the air of spring breathe life into your soul to journey to another adventure beside your brothers and sisters. In the name of the father, and of the son and of the holy spirit."

Following the group blessing, Aasen - along with pastor Charles "Chip" Lutz of Lord of Life Lutheran Church and pastor Kevin Beebe, of Spirit Alive! Church -- blessed small groups of motorcycles.

The riders

The event attracted riders from southeast Wisconsin and Illinois. John Sweeney, a member of the Libertyville, Ill.-based Lakeshore Chapter of Harley Owners Group., said this was not his first "rodeo," rather it was his 20th.

"I joined the HOG chapter in 2002... and I went to the blessing and thought it was a great concept," Sweeney said. "We just keep doing it because ... what a way to start the summer with a little bit of good luck on your shoulders. I don't care what religion you are, I'll take all the luck I can get."

Sweeney, who has been riding motorcycles since he was 16 years old, said the church treats the riders wonderfully.

"I'll be coming here until I stop riding," Sweeney said.

Lakeshore HOG Chapter Director Heather Johnston, said seeing the tradition continue for so many years was a wonderful thing.

"We get people from all over the place that come every year for this to start the riding season off right with a blessing," Johnston said. "We can use as many blessings as we can get and so it's just a really awesome thing to have it, to be welcomed and get together."

Johnston, who has been riding for eight years and attending the blessing for almost that long, said the event is also a testament to the community.

"I feel so touched by it. I get such a joy out of being blessed and being around all these amazing people," Johnston said. "This is something that's really heartwarming and people really look forward to it every year, and the church in particular really welcomes us with open arms."