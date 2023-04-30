SOMERS — Nicole Kienbaum knew something wasn’t right as she started to go blind in her right eye.

The Kenosha woman was just 24 at the time and had no idea what was happening until results came back from doctor. She had multiple sclerosis.

“It was disbelief. Confusion. I didn’t know what it was,” said Kienbaum, now 35. She participated in Sunday’s Walk MS Racine-Kenosha with her family and close friends comprising “Team No MSing Around.”

“Went pretty much blind in my right eye,” she said. And, for her, it wasn’t temporary.

“She doesn’t let it stop her, either,” said her sister, Jessica Nicikowski, of Kenosha.

Participants had a choice of routes at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside, including a mile or a 3-mile option that took them through nearby Petrifying Springs Park. Walkers could also do their laps around the track indoors at the Petretti Fieldhouse. The event featured vendors with information on how to support people living with multiple sclerosis, along with snacks and light refreshments.

Members of Kienbaum’s team were among 250 participants who braved biting winds and chilly drizzle at the walk that raised more than $35,000 in local funds to benefit research, treatments and deliver support and awareness programs that help those living with multiple sclerosis.

According to the National Institutes of Health, multiple sclerosis is the most common disabling neurological disease of young adults with onset of symptoms typically occurring between the ages of 20 to 40 years.

For those living with MS, the immune system cells that normally protect the body from viruses, bacteria, and unhealthy cells instead attack myelin in the central nervous system, which includes brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. Myelin is a substance that makes up the protective sheath that coats nerve fibers, or axons.

The cause of the disease is not known, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, but researchers believed that it has a number of triggers, including genetic susceptibility, infectious disease, and environmental factors.

According to researchers, the disease affects people differently and symptoms – ranging from numbness and tingling, mood changes pain, paralysis and blindness – can be unpredictable. They can also be temporary or permanent and there is no known cure.

Mandi Stevenson, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin chapter of the National MS Society, said more than a million Americans live with multiple sclerosis, 24,000 in Wisconsin.

“We’re here to raise funds. There’s no cure and so we’re currently looking for a cure and also offering services for anybody that lives with MS in the Kenosha-Racine area,” she said.

Stevenson said that as of Sunday, individuals and team members had met the local goal of $35,000 and the fundraising is ongoing through September.

“I can’t wait to see what Walk MS Kenosha-Racine has this year,” she said.

For those looking for a Walk MS event to participate in visit walkms.org or nationalmssociety.org for more information.

IN PHOTOS: REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022 REACHING FOR RAINBOWS 2022