The question isn’t so much “Where’s Waldo?” as it is — “where isn’t he?”

We found Waldo nestled inside a geode at the Kenosha Public Museum, residing in a display case next door at the Civil War Museum and striding next to — what else? — some novels at Blue House Books.

It’s all part of this month’s community-wide scavenger hunt to find the elusive children’s book character.

In Martin Handford’s book series, Waldo pops up in all sorts of locations, always wearing his signature look: A striped red-and-white shirt and matching hat, blue jeans and black-rimmed glasses.

Here in Kenosha, Waldo hangs out in 25 local spots, including K9 Kibble, RK News, Lemon Street Gallery, the Kenosha History Center, Modern Apothecary and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum.

Ground zero for all things Waldo-related is Blue House Books, where owner Samantha Jacquest has, so far, handed out more than 200 scavenger hunt stamp cards. By the end of the hunt on July 31, she expects to have some 300 people participating.

Here’s how it works: Before setting out to find Waldo, stop by the bookstore, 5915 Sixth Ave. A, and pick up a “Find Waldo” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites. At each venue, after you find the cardboard Waldo figure, get your card stamped.

When you collect 20 stamps, your card will be entered into a prize drawing.

“People have until just before 5 p.m. on Monday, July 31, to turn in their completed stamp cards,” Jacquest said. “We’ll start drawing the winning cards at 5 p.m. You don’t have to be present to win, but if you are here, you’ll get to pick out your prize.”

At the Civil War Museum, Yo-Fan Callewaert has been happily signing those Waldo stamp cards.

“When kids find him, they are so excited,” she said at the museum’s front desk. “It’s definitely bringing in more people here and is so much fun.”

She and other museum staffers keep Waldo on the move, too, so if you find him one day ... he might not be in the same place the next time. If you need help in finding Waldo, Callewaert does give hints.

Back at Blue House Books, Jacquest and her staff are having fun moving their Waldo — and his glasses — daily, while they get ready for the July 31 prize drawing.

Since the scavenger hunt launched on July 1, local Waldo locations “have seen a lot of people stopping in, especially for the first time. This event pushes them to check out new places,” Jacquest said. “There is no purchase necessary to participate in this, but getting people to visit these locations has been fantastic.”

Kenosha’s Waldo scavenger hunt is part of a nationwide event overseen by Candlewick Press, which publishes the Waldo books, and hosted by local bookstores each year.

Jacquest signed up this year — and will happily do it all again.

“This has been super-duper fun, and we’ll definitely apply next year,” she said.

Until then, you have 11 days to find Waldo.

Now, get out there.