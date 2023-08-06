￼n one of the strangest summer trends we can remember, a fashion doll has been paired with a world-destroying weapon.

We’re talking about “Barbenheimer,” the movie mash-up of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” epic.

With both movies opening in theaters on the same date — July 21, 2023 — the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon was born.

Like all things these days, “Barbenheimer” is a social media creation, expanding thanks to online fans of both directors, joined by movie lovers who are just thrilled to have blockbuster films playing in theaters again.

What started as a classic case of movie studio counterprogramming — pitting a pink-fueled fantasy world against a heavy, three-hour R-rated biopic — was flipped on its head when fans opted for the “Barbenheimer” challenge of seeing both films, back-to-back, on the same day.

The full ‘Barbenheimer’

If you do commit to doing the full “Barbenheimer,” cut back on your liquid intake that day, since you’ll be spending a lot of time sitting inside a theater (the two films total 294 minutes). You’d hate to miss a key plot point while running to the bathroom.

Speaking of running: Try to get up and walk around and do some stretches between films, or during the previews, to alleviate some of the stress of all that seat-time.

There’s also the question of what to wear. “Barbie” fans have been heading to movie theaters wearing head-to-toe pink, but that might seem out of place while watching “Oppenheimer.” People way more clever than us have created custom “Barbenheimer” T-shirts and other looks. You can find plenty of options online.

Perhaps the most important question is: Which movie to see first? Do you prefer to get your mind blown by Nolan’s film (maybe literally, if you’re watching “Oppenheimer” on a giant Imax screen) first and use the fizzy fun of “Barbie” as a cinematic chaser? It’s your choice, but we caution you that “Oppenheimer” could lead to nightmares of nuclear annihilation if seen just before you go to bed ... or is that the TV news?

I don’t know anyone personally who has seen the movies back-to-back, but I did overhear a young woman in a store last weekend telling her friend about it.

Here’s how the conversation went:

She: “I went to see ‘Barbie’ and that other film on Saturday.”

Friend: “What other movie?”

She: “The one about some guy in World War II who was working on some bomb project.”

Friend: “Was it good?”

She: “I LOVED ‘Barbie.’ It’s really fun. I can’t remember the name of the other movie, but it was really good.”

Friend: “Who’s in that film?”

She: “I don’t know any of the actors, but it was really good. I couldn’t understand a lot of what they said because there are accents, but it was really good. It’s really long, like three hours, but it was really good. And a lot of the scenes were really dark, so I couldn’t see what was going on, but it was really good.”

So there you have it: “Oppenheimer” is a dark, long film that was difficult for her to understand ... “but it was really good.”

Sounds like she should have seen “Barbie” twice, but that’s the risk of following an online trend. You end up trying very hard to convince yourself that you enjoyed a movie you clearly did not.

Barbie goes to war

The Summer of “Barbenheimer” reminded me that, decades ago, the kids on our block had already sent Barbie into combat.

In other words: We were “Barbenheiming” before it was cool.

In the mid-1970s, I had Barbie’s United Airlines “Friend Ship” plane, complete with tray tables and other accessories. Next door, Steve Kollman and other friends had G.I. Joe dolls ... er, action figures ... complete with tanks, trucks, tiny grenades and other plastic weapons of war.

Not wanting to feel left out when they were planning a massive invasion in the sandbox, I ran home and came back with the Barbie plane.

We converted the 747 superliner into a troop plane, piloted by Captain Barbie. (Ken, apparently, had either already gone to war or had fled to Canada.)

Later, we dropped supplies and bombs from it, too.

I can’t remember if our military plane carried the nuclear codes, but I believe J. Robert Oppenheimer and the other masters of war would have been proud, seeing all of us working together to defeat the Nazis — or whoever the enemy was that day. Probably the Nazis, since we grew up watching “Hogan’s Heroes” on TV and our parents and grandparents had lived through the war.

Thanks, Barbie

We’ve learned a couple things from “Barbenheimer,” including the many, many ways you can accessorize with pink for your sparkly selfies.

More importantly for Hollywood, it’s a reminder that people do still love to go to the movies and will show up — in actual theaters — if you produce original stories designed to be seen on a big screen.

So far, both movies have been box office hits, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

In fact, “Barbie” had the most lucrative opening weekend of the year.

That’s not surprising for a doll that debuted back in the 1950s and, since then, has dabbled in several careers. So far, Barbie has been a fashion designer, chef, rock star, dentist, TV news anchor, surgeon, veterinarian and zookeeper.

And, lest you think our using Barbie’s plane as a war machine was somehow sacrilegious, consider Barbie’s military career. She’s been an Army medic, paratrooper, Air Force pilot, Army officer, Marine Corps sergeant and Navy petty officer.

Not bad for someone who does most of her best work while wearing high heels.