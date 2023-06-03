Early summer breezes and mild temperatures helped make the 21st Annual Outta Sight Kite Flight a high-flying success Saturday at Kenosha’s Kennedy Park.

Hundreds from across the region gathered at the scenic lakefront park to take part in all things kite-related during the free outdoor event that continues Sunday. The event was organized by Scott Fisher, president of Milwaukee’s Gift of Wings kite and aviation store.

“This is one of the best years we’ve ever had weather-wise,” Fisher said. “We’ve had every kind of weather down here over the years but this is pretty darn good.”

Scott said Kenosha feels like a “second home” to him.

“This is a good family tradition and we want to keep going throughout the years,” Scott said. “You can get away from your smartphones and Apple watches and all of that kind of technology by going to a park, putting up a kite and just enjoying the day. I look forward to this every year. Kenosha is a second home and this park is so special. How can you beat this?”

Kris Kochman, the city’s community relations liaison, said she couldn’t have wished for a better day.

“It’s going great and the huge kites are in the sky which is a good sign,” Kochman said. “Some years it’s not windy enough or too windy. This is perfect weather. The wind off the lake is preferable. It’s just such a beautiful day. This is popular with families, many of whom come out and spend the day here and have a picnic at such a good park.”

Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell sang the National Anthem before the Grant Launch of hundreds of kites from attendees Saturday afternoon.

“This was my very first time here,” Newell said. “I always love being around the kids and meeting them. They love it.”

Newell, who resides in Racine but attends Carthage College, said Kenosha is “such a supportive city.”

“I flew a kite when I was younger but this kind of makes you want to do it again,” Newell said. “This is such a beautiful event for the community. There are so many people of all ages coming together to celebrate on a beautiful day.”

Alex Daganais and the Canadian Dream Team from Montreal, Quebec, along with Jake Peters of Union Grove, made an appearance at the event with two large manta ray kites and a 120-foot trilobite kite all tied together.

“It’s a pleasure being here,” Daganais said. “The trilobite is brand-new.”

He said the giant kites can weigh more than 75 pounds.

Noted kite flying team No Knots performed a synchronized kite performance to the tune of Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Team member Mike Stephenson, of Pontiac, Ill., said it takes years to become a professional kite flier.

“The crowds in Kenosha are fantastic,” Stephenson said. “I love it here. It’s a beautiful lakefront and an awesome city. It’s a wonderful place. Everybody treats us with great respect.”

IKEA Lounge

New this year is a giant red IKEA heart-shaped kite — echoing the company’s mascot — and an IKEA Lounge offering flavored waters, cookies, children’s activities and discounts for those who sign up for the company’s loyalty program.

“It’s been an awesome partnership so far,” said Zach Neff, who works in marketing for the company. “IKEA is family-centric store and we’re here at a kite festival where families and friends come together to enjoy the day.”

Kochman said IKEA is a “neighbor to our north” in Oak Creek and is happy to have them “supporting the kite fest.”

The Outta Sight Kite Flight continues on Sunday.