PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A 43-year-old Illinois man was charged Wednesday with numerous criminal offenses after he allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a single-vehicle crash over a median in the 10800 block of Green Bay Road.

Steven A. Jewell of Round Lake Heights was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday by Pleasant Prairie police for the incident that started at Green Bay Road and Highway 50.

Jewell was charged with felonies of operating a vehicle to flee or elude an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, possession with intent to deliver 15 to 40 grams of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

He faces decades in prison if convicted.

Criminal complaint

Around 3:43 p.m. a Pleasant Prairie officer was notified that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois was pursuing a vehicle headed north into Wisconsin with a wanted individual inside.

The vehicle was identified as a red Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Pleasant Prairie officer saw it traveling east on Highway 50 past 88th Ave.

The driver of the vehicle fled, according to the criminal complaint, and reached speeds over 100 mph before crashing into over a median.

No major injuries resulted from the crash. The operator was identified as Jewell.

Both Jewell and a female passenger were taken to a local hospital where they were evaluated before being taken to the Kenosha County Jail, according to Sgt. Zachary Dutter.

During the incident, police officers deployed “stop sticks” in an attempt to slow the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

“In the process of them trying to miss the stop sticks, which they did miss them … they went over the median and popped their own tires,” Dutter said. “So, it worked out the same.”

Dutter said the vehicle nearly struck a police squad car at the start of the incident.

Toward the end of the pursuit, the suspect vehicle traveled into oncoming traffic nearly striking several cars while “going the wrong way,” Dutter said.

