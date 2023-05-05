A group of Wisconsin activists, health care workers and seniors called on U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil to work on lowering health care costs for working families during a rally Thursday afternoon in Kenosha.

Individuals with the Opportunity Wisconsin coalition gathered in Library Park, 711 59th Place, where they criticized Steil's record in Congress. Steil, R-Janesville, represents the state's first congressional district, which includes Kenosha County.

They criticized Steil's vote for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, the Republican bill which would raise the debt limit and deeply cut spending over the next 10 years.

“Today, the House took a step in the right direction. For too long, Washington’s spending binge has gone unchecked, putting our nation $31 trillion in debt. It’s time for President Biden to come to the table and work with Congress to get us on a path towards fiscal stability," Steil said in a statement after voting to pass the bill.

Opportunity Wisconsin decried Steil's opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowered insurance premiums and capped the cost of insulin at $35 a month for some seniors.

Cierra Chesir, the southwest Wisconsin regional lead of Opportunity Wisconsin, said it's important to hold Steil accountable for his record.

"We are wanting to hold Rep. Steil accountable for some of the votes he's taken against lowering health care costs, more specifically prescription drugs," Chesir said. "Every one of his constituents needs to be heard."

Chesir said she doesn't believe Steil "really cares" about helping families and said demonstrations such as theirs Thursday are needed.

Joe Zepecki, state director of Protect Our Care Wisconsin, spoke about rising prescription drug costs during the demonstration.

"Last year, Mr. Steil had the opportunity to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, which finally allowed Medicare to use its bulk purchasing power to negotiate for lower drug costs," Zepecki said. "That legislation also capped the cost of insulin for people seniors on Medicare at $35 a month. Mr. Steil voted no. That was his choice."