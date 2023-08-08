PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Village Plan Commission approved items related to the new Highland Estates development Monday, with staff highlighting several key modifications from previous plans.

The Highland Estates subdivision is proposed to sit on 275 acres between 93rd and 104th Streets just west of the existing Devonshire and Village Green Heights subdivisions.

The development had received resistance during the May 8 Village Board meeting, with residents raising concerns over the subdivision’s relatively higher density and smaller lot sizes.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, village staff and the project developer held a public informational progress meeting from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Village Hall about the development and its changes, answering questions from the public.

Developer Sanjay Kuttemperoor of ZL River Development LLC said they had spent the last few months reworking plans to address residents’ comments.

According to village documents, the new plans have reduced the number of lots from 735 to just over 700, increased lot sizes for numerous properties, modified road layouts, dedicated nearly eight acres of land for public park purposes and eliminated the sub-area of single family “for rent” units.

“That has a significant impact on the economic feasibility, but to appease everyone’s concerns, we did it, and we’re moving forward,” Kuttemperoor said.

Village documents indicated that single family lots will range from 6,900 to 30,321 square feet, two family lots will range from 8,624 square feet to 21,178 square feet and 40 two-unit condominiums will sit on about 17.56 acres.

The market for housing had changed, Kuttemperoor said. The emphasis on large lots was not as economically feasible, and the smaller lots, along with wider variety, proposed at Highland Estates would draw in young families, offering them “quality and affordability.”

“Development in Southeast Wisconsin is traditionally one-third acre, half acre lots. Given construction costs, construction standards, land costs, engineering costs, you have to build lots that are affordable for broad swaths of society,” Kuttemperoor said.

Prior to the commission meeting, Village Trustee James Kremer, who previously voted against the development citing residents’ resistance, said he was “pleased with the direction” of the changes.

“My position is changing, not necessarily changed,” Kremer said. “The response from the developers has been very good, they’ve taken into consideration the concerns of the village residents.”