The first Kenosha Taco Fest was a clear success Friday evening, kicking off a busy extended holiday weekend.

Hundreds of area residents descended on Simmons Island to take part in the public event — and eat as many tacos as they wanted. The festival was organized by the Kenosha History Center and took place alongside the center’s monthly Friday Night Classic Car Cruise-in.

Food trucks competed to be named "Kenosha Area’s Favorite Taco Truck" and attendees cast their ballots for their favorites.

Seven trucks participated including Antojitos Mexicanos Food Truck, Aragon’s Platos Borrachos, Big Head Tacos, Grill Lovers, Picos Taco Truck, Rockitacos and Tacos La Flama.

Tacos La Flama came in first place followed by Aragon’s Plato’s Borrachos and then Pico’s Taco Truck.

"It's a huge crowd here," said Chris Allen, executive director of the Kenosha History Center. "It activates the space, activates the island. This got people down here. A lot (who) came to our museum tonight have never been here before."

Allen confidently added, "There will be a second Taco Fest next year."

"We didn't know how big it would be," Allen said. "Tacos and classic cars. It's a great match."

Erik Aguilar and his mother Ines Herrera, owner of the Antojitos Mexicanos Food Truck, were busy selling authentic tacos, horchata and elotes.

"Who doesn't like cars and tacos?" Aguilar said.

Herrera, of Puebla in Mexico, said "This is my dream."

"These are authentic Mexican real tacos," she said.

Keayon Senter, of Zion, Ill., said she drove to Kenosha for tacos.

"It's great and I love the events Kenosha has," Senter said. "Tacos and comradery. Who doesn't like a good taco?"

Chris Siebeneich, a Kenosha native living in Walworth County, brought his 1973 Cadillac Superior high top ambulance to the Classic Car Cruise-in next to the Taco Fest.

"We love coming to Kenosha and Kenosha is definitely a car town," Siebeneich said. "The History Center does a great job with the Cruise-in. We love coming here to support community businesses like the taco trucks that are here today."