SOMERS — The inaugural Somers Community Day saw quite the turnout Saturday morning, with area families showing up in droves to tour the Somers Fire Station 1, sit in vehicles and watch safety demonstrations.

Held at Fire Station 1, 7511 12th St., the free event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It featured refreshments, raffles, gift baskets, educational booths, kids games, and tables for numerous local restaurants, schools, community resources and more.

The major raffle of the day was for the Festival Foods Play Ball, with one lucky child winning four field-level game tickets to a Milwaukee Brewers Game.

Kids could tour dozens of Somers’ vehicles. Ambulances, fire trucks, pickup trucks and more were lined up in front of the station and even more public works vehicles were displayed out back. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department also had its Bearcat available for kids to walk through.

Numerous area officials were in attendance, including state Rep. Tip McGuire and state Sen. Bob Wirch. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman even braved a climb on the fire truck ladder, several stories high.

Five demonstrations were held throughout the day, including one by the Sheriff’s K-9 unit and another on proper fire extinguisher use. Just before noon, there was a landing by the Flight For Life helicopter, which drew in excited crowds of families to the fields behind the fire station.

Among those attending was Kenosha resident Tom Wood, who was with his two kids, 6-year-old Cooper and 3-year-old Callie. Callie said their mom was working one of the event’s many tables.

“We came to stop by and check it out,” Tom Wood said.

The trio arrived just in time to see the Flight for Life helicopter make a pass over the fire station before coming in for a landing, which was especially exciting for Cooper. It was his first time seeing a helicopter up close and in-person, and he summed up the experience succinctly.

“Cool,” Cooper said.

Children and adults lined up to sit in the pilot seat or the back of the helicopter, which included a wide array of medical equipment tightly packed into the small space, what Flight Nurse Zachary Baker described as a “miniature intensive care unit.”

Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Nico Celebre was happy with the event’s turnout.

“It’s been going good,” Celebre said. “This is the first Somers Community Day. It’s an open house, a safety fair, but also about raising the profile of the village.”

The event was also part of the “Make the Difference” initiative, which aims to improve community health through public CPR training and education. Education booths taught attendees how to respond to various health emergencies, and there was a CPR and First Aid demonstration during the afternoon.

All the event’s proceeds, including donations and the raffles, will go to the Somers “Make the Difference” initiative.