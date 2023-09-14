In a matter of a few weeks, a new structure will stand near the north pier of Simmons Island Beach.

Three Indian Trail High School & Academy DECA students have teamed up on a project to add a water safety information kiosk to Simmons Island Beach, complete with brochures and bracelets, in an effort to help prevent drownings and other water-related incidents.

DECA, also known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a co-curricular organization for high school and college students with a focus on business and marketing.

Senior Tayden Reese, junior Claire Koch and junior Ieva Cimiaska chose their community awareness project in honor of their adviser, Lora Lehmann, and her family after her niece lost the love of her life— her fiance Philip Shwaiko— in a water incident.

“We see how passionate (Lehmann) is about it, so we wanted to do that in honor of her family and to do more good for the area,” Cimiaska said.

The trio began work on the project in May, which included connecting with the Kenosha Water Safety Coalition to best find ways to improve water safety in the area. They worked to design the kiosk, print brochures and bracelets, find sponsors and get approval from the Kenosha Parks Commission.

“One of the first things ... was printing water safety pamphlets and bracelets and spreading those out at the markets, giving them to our sponsor companies to hand out at their workplaces,” Koch said. “We had a meeting with the parks committee, where they gave us actual approval.”

The kiosk itself, which will be built and installed in coming weeks, will include a roof, two benches and a written display where one side will be in English and the other side in Spanish. It will explain basic water safety and what to be aware of while swimming in the lake.

“It’s going to be a permanent structure down there,” Koch said. “People are going to see it and people are going to see a good message.”

In addition to the kiosk, the group donated a portion of the funds they raised to Morghan LaFond, Lehmann’s niece, for the Philip James Shwaiko Scholarship Fund for the Welding program at Gateway Technical College.

“They had an event two weekends ago, called Phil Fest, and that’s where we were able to (make the donation),” Koch said.

Koch said the project gave group members experience working with different companies.

“We made are own pamphlets with different pages describing everything, doing cost breakdowns and different tiered sponsorship plans,” Koch said. “(It) helped us gain community awareness.”

Once the kiosk is in place, the group plans to invite their sponsors and community members to a social gathering. It will also serve as a way to garner feedback on the kiosk’s effectiveness.

“When we do that social we’re planning to do a forum to get the public’s opinion on how successful the kiosk will be next year, do they think these messages will decrease drownings and their overall thoughts on the effectiveness of the kiosk,” Reese said. “Because it’s going in after prime swimming season, it’s hard to get key metrics for something we need for the project.”

Since the start of the project, group members shared they learned more about water safety in general.

Reese said it gave him more insight in how nonprofits operate. “Seeing the way that nonprofits have to function to keep themselves running was cool to see within the coalition,” Reese said.

Koch said it gave a new perspective on water safety.

“I learned a lot about water safety just from sitting in on the Water Safety Coalition meetings,” Koch said. “It puts it in perspective seeing what has happened (and) I think it even made me more aware of what I’m doing in the water.”