Indian Trail senior Aiden Brantley won sixth place in the “individual sports and entertainment marketing series” category at the2 023 DECA international competition in late April, the highest finish ever for an Indian Trail DECA student.

DECA, also known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a co-curricular organization for high school and college students with a focus on business and marketing.

Brantley successfully made the top 20 after competition with two role play scenarios which required them to think on their feet and solve a problem and a test. After completing more scenarios — such as whether popular, fictional streaming service should buy a popular, yet failing, movie theater chain — Brantley was on stage again to accept a medal for sixth place.

“It’s nice, but you don’t really feel like you’re sixth in the world,” Brantley said. “That was a nice at the time, but coming back home it was like, all right, I’m just back home, back to school (and) to getting work done.”

After seeing the number of competitors from across the globe at the competition, Brantley said his mindset changed from “I want to win,” to “I’m going to get the results my work puts in.”

“I’m gonna go in there, I’m gonna work for No. 1, I’m not going to go in there stuttering and stumbling and give up,” Brantley said of his mindset. “I’m going to try and I’m going to keep coming at it and come out with the result that reflects my effort.”

This year’s high school international competition was the last for Brantley, but there could be future collegiate competitions for the future Xavier University student.

“Another opportunity that internationals has given me is the (opportunity) to communicate with people from different states, so I actually found somebody from Louisiana that I wanted to get into touch with because he also has similar plans as mine,” Brantley said. “So hopefully, when I get down to Louisiana, we’re gonna do some great things, start a new DECA chapter and hopefully repeat some of the success that we’ve seen here but at a collegiate level.”