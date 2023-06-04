Indian Trail seniors accepted their diplomas during Saturday evening’s graduation ceremony, celebrating a major milestone into adulthood.

Indian Trail High School & Academy, 6800 60th St., held its commencement ceremony in the field house packed with parents, guardians, siblings, friends and relatives, and just under 400 students according to school Principal Scott Kennow.

Looking back and looking ahead

Commencement student speakers Dominic Fevrier and Liam Von Ellm-McKenna, and Class President Aliah Yusuf addressed their classmates.

Fevrier said he was excited to speak during graduation, after Kennow convinced him to apply to speak. He plans to attend the University of Minnesota for economics. He felt Saturday was a time to celebrate.

“I want people to look back and reflect on this event,” Fevrier said. “This is a big event; we’ve worked for this for 12 years. This is your moment.”

Von Ellm-McKenna plans to attend UW-Madison for biology. His speech was about how to use failures and mistakes for self-improvement.

“Me personally, I’ve come in second a lot,” Von Ellm-McKenna said. “By learning from that, you learn how to grow.”

He also emphasized accepting change as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.

Yusuf plans to attend Carthage for nursing. She admitted she was “excited but nervous” about what was to come after graduation. She said she liked to be “one step ahead of things,” but that wasn’t always possible.

Yusuf said that when she and her classmates look back on their time in school, they won’t focus on the hours of classwork and the little things.

“My whole speech is around memories,” Yusuf said. “You’re going to remember the friendships you made.”

Learning, growing in the pandemic

All three student-speakers reflected on what the COVID pandemic, which began around the end of their freshman year, meant to them. They talked about struggling, whether socially, mentally or educationally.

“COVID really took away from our high school experience,” Fevrier said. “Some of my classmates were just blank screens on a computer.”

Classes went online and students had to adapt to a new form of learning. Even as in-person education returned, the constant change was difficult for many.

“COVID definitely threw off everyone’s plans,” Von Ellm-McKenna said. “I didn’t come back to in-person (classes) until junior year.”

Those shared experiences have shaped the students’ perspective as they go on to college and beyond. Fevrier said he planned to make the most of college.

“Now I really want to be out there, socializing and focusing on school,” Fevrier said.

Yusuf said the pandemic taught her that “things can go sideways really quickly.”

“But that doesn’t mean it’ll stop you,” Yusuf said. “Enjoy life while you’re there, and make sure you learn lessons.”

Von Ellm-McKenna had some similar advice to share.

“Live life to its fullest,” he said.

Milestone for many

Saturday evening was a milestone for many, not just the students.

“This was the first class that came in when I joined,” Kennow said. “It’s been awesome to see them grow.”

Kennow said there had been some valuable lessons during a time of constant change.

“One of the key pieces is these kids have learned there isn’t just one way to learn how to do things,” Kennow said. “There’s no ‘right way.’”

The themes for the evening were generally perseverance and dedication, Kennow said, and “trying to make the world a better place one interaction at a time.” He expressed his pride in the work the students had put in to get to Saturday.

“Survival – I don’t know how you grade something like that,” Kennow said. “It’s a great privilege to be a principal at this school.”

For himself and the staff, Kennow said there was still plenty of work ahead to know how to best help and educate students going forward, work he said he looked forward too.

The night was the third graduation ceremony for Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss this summer, his first year as superintendent for the Kenosha Unified School District.

“It’s been great, it’s my favorite time of the year,” Weiss said, “seeing students finishing up their schooling and moving on.”

His speech was focused on change, both the drastic changes the students had undergone since entering school, and the many more that were to come. Prior to the ceremony, he discussed why he chose the theme.

“When you think back to when they started, this is really a time of change in the student’s lives,” Weiss said. “In that amount of time, there’s so much development, learning and growth they go through.”

Weiss said it was also something he had been thinking about himself.

“Reflecting on myself and having a kid, I don’t feel like I’ve changed since I was 25,” Weiss said, laughing.