KENOSHA — “Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its season at the Pennoyer Park band shell with a July 18 performance by Indigo Canyon.

The popular band plays a mix of soulful pop hits and original tunes.

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.

The 2023 line up of performers will also include:

July 25: Crosstown Drive

Aug. 1: Vinyl Remix

Aug. 8: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 15: Midnight Crow

Aug. 22: Sean McKee Band

Aug. 29: Boys and Toys

Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.