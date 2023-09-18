An inmate is being sought after being reported missing from the Kenosha Correctional Center Friday, the second missing inmate from the minimal-security facility since July.

According to Wisconsin Department of Corrections officials, Abram A. Jefferson had not been located as of Monday morning.

Jefferson has previous criminal charges of robbery and battery, including one felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and three misdemeanors relating to domestic abuse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jefferson should contact law enforcement.

Jefferson was born in 1978. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 216 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was convicted in Milwaukee County.

Also being sought

On July 26, Parish Eckford was reported as missing from the Kenosha Correctional Center, and has yet to be located according to DOC officials.

Eckford was born 1994. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.