Nearly 80 Shoreland Lutheran High School students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas Saturday morning, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

The Rev. Derek Bartelt, of First Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, encouraged students to celebrate the milestone, but also to look ahead.

"Today is important, what about tomorrow?" Bartelt said. "It's not just about today. It's about the day after. Today is only a stepping stone."

Valedictorian Sofia Pletsch spoke to her fellow classmates about the struggles she faced moving to Kenosha from Seattle, leaving behind friends and family. She had felt alone at times, and reminded students that as they head to college or work they too will feel out of place.

But with the proper perspective, these difficulties are not as daunting.

"There is no concept of joy without pain," Pletsch said.

After the ceremony, graduate Kamare Evans was surrounded by celebratory friends and family, with proud relatives giving hugs and taking photos. Evans will be going to UW-Parkside to study elementary education.

"I want to help the young kids follow the right path," Evans said. "I think I'll be good at that."

He thanked his teachers throughout the years for their help getting him to Saturday's ceremony.

"I kept up with my work," Evans said. "I listened. I didn't take anything granted."

With high school in the rearview mirror, Evans had only one message for his fellow graduates.

"We did it," he said. "We did it."

Eli Lindemann was also celebrating, although he admitted it was somewhat bittersweet.

"It feels good; it's a new chapter in my life; I'll be meeting new people," Lindemann said. "But it's a bit sad ... I have good memories here."

Lindemann will be attending Carroll University in Waukesha to study exercise sciences. He thanked his parents for their support during his high school years.

To future Shoreland students, he encouraged participation in the student community, going to sports games and meeting people.

"That's how I met my friends," he said.

He plans on taking his own advice when he gets to college.