Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man shot by a Kenosha Police officer three years ago, has voluntarily dismissed a recent federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the City of Kenosha, the former police chief and officers involved in the incident.

Blake, a now 32-year-old Cook County resident, filed the lawsuit Aug. 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

The defendants were listed as the city; former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis; Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake; along with officers Brittany Meronek, Vincent Arenas and unknown “John and Jane Doe” officers employed by the police department.

The letter of voluntary dismissal prepared by Motley Legal Services and electronically signed by attorney Kimberley Motley is dated Sept. 8.

Blake through his attorney “respectfully submits this notice to voluntary dismiss the complaint filed on August 23, 2023,” the letter states. “Plaintiff has not attempted to effect service and there are no attorneys of record for any of the defendants who have appeared on this matter.”

The lawsuit had called for a jury trial for judgement against the defendants for an unspecified amount of damages, attorney’s fees, court costs and fees, and any further relief a court deemed proper.

City ‘never served’

“The city was never served a copy of the lawsuit that was heavily reported on by media outlets. This is another waste of staff time and attorney fees,” City Administrator John Morrissey told the Kenosha News.

Morrissey said no settlement was ever reached or offered.

Motley was not immediately available for comment.

Blake was shot during a police response to a domestic disturbance that left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake after Blake resisted arrest during the disturbance and appeared to turn toward Sheskey with a knife in the 2800 block of 40th Street in the Wilson Heights neighborhood. Blake, who was wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant at the time, was shot near his children.

The Aug. 23, 2020 shooting left Blake — a former Kenosha County resident and father of two who worked as an armed security guard in Illinois — severely injured. The incident sparked days of violence and vandalism in Downtown Kenosha and sparked headlines across the globe.

Local prosecutors later cleared Sheskey of any criminal wrongdoing and later dropped the sexual assault charge against Blake as part of a plea deal.

Blake filed the civil rights lawsuit in 2021, alleging that Sheskey had used excessive force on him. That lawsuit was dropped last year.

The recently dismissed lawsuit cited Section 1983 of U.S. Title 42 for deprivation of rights, equal protection and excessive force, according to court documents.