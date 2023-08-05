Since elementary school, Ja'Mylin Ross, a 14-year-old Kenosha native, has drawn close to 800 comics including "all the doodles on the side of his homework" according to his mom, Christina Bess.

"When I was little I used to like reading picture books and I was really inspired by the artwork," Ja'Mylin says. "So I wanted to try art myself."

When he was in elementary school, Ja'Mylin and one of his friends would make comic books with stick figures. He said they would go around their class asking if their peers liked them.

"Most of the people in our school back then sure did (like their comics)," Ja'Mylin said.

The young artist said he spends about half of any given day drawing comics after he finishes everything else that he needs to.

But in the sixth grade, Ja'Mylin almost stopped drawing comics altogether because he didn't think he was good at it.

"When I came back to it I had a little more progress made and as I kept drawing I got better and better as I got older," he said. "That's how I really started to like it. I really appreciate my art."

Bess said her son has notebooks filled with pages and pages of comics.

"I have heard from a couple of his teachers saying 'Well he's a great student but he doodles a lot. He's always doodling,' and I'm, 'Oh yeah. That's my son alright,'" Bess said.

Bess said that Ja'Mylin also likes to draw comics with his younger 12-year-old brother Jasiah. She said he's a "big inspiration and encouragement to his younger brother." She said while Ja'Mylin is more laid back, Jasiah is more energetic.

"It's always a good thing for me to glance over at them and see that they have something in common," Bess said. "It's a little bit of an age difference (liking) different things, so it's always good to see them connect the dots and have something in common since they're getting older."

Bess said she even occasionally colors in Ja'Mylin's comic drawings. She said she'll ask which ones he likes and she'll color them in. She said she's "always inspired by his drawings" and finds coloring them in to be "relaxing."

Although Ja'Mylin said he keeps most of his comics to himself, he'll usually ask his friends if they like it.

"They will say 'yes' because they think it's really good," he said.

He hopes to continue drawing and potentially make it his profession.

"I look forward to him starting his freshman year and bringing some spark to the art world up there," Bess said.