An attorney for superstar rapper and producer JAY-Z will represent a Zion, Ill., man in the controversial arrest by Kenosha police at a local restaurant last month.

Team ROC, the philanthropic arm of JAY-Z’s Roc Nation, announced Thursday it is paying the legal expenses associated with obtaining the services of attorney Alex Spiro to represent 24-year-old Jermelle English Jr., a Black man, who local law enforcement arrested and who had reportedly mistook as a suspect fleeing a July 20 hit-and-run crash at Green Bay Road and Highway 50. Police also arrested 21-year-old Shanya Boyd, who was with English and their year-old son Taquarius during the incident.

Both English and Boyd were charged with resisting officers and disorderly conduct, while Boyd was also charged with possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, around 11 p.m., police went into the Applebee’s at 6950 Green Bay Road, where they located a couple who had appeared to match the descriptions of a man and woman who fled the crash site and entered Applebee’s.

In a video that has since gone viral that was captured by an Applebee’s employee the night of the July 20 incident, English tells police attempting to subdue him to let him go while a woman screams to someone telling them to “get the baby.”

English and the child are then seen on the floor when English tells at least two officers to let him go and someone appears to pull the child away. Officers continue to wrestle English to the ground until they handcuff him behind his back.

A suspect in the July 20 crash, Jamonte D. Wright, 17, of Kenosha, has since been charged with felony hit-and-run involving injury.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton has said that the “actual” suspects involved in the July 20 crash were hiding in the eatery’s bathroom and were later arrested. He said that officers had been investigating and made the arrest in “good faith” given the descriptions and information they had at the time.

In the days following the English’s arrest, local and national civil rights and social justice groups alleged police brutality in the incident calling for an investigation. They’ve sharply criticized the actions of some police officers who they said injured and unnecessarily detained a Black man, while traumatizing his partner and their baby boy at the Applebee’s restaurant. Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police had responded to the restaurant.

Some restaurant employees also said they believed police used excessive force in detaining English and Boyd, who is also Black. They said they watched as a Kenosha police officer struck English several times when he had already been subdued with his hands behind his back.

“The reckless arrest of Jermelle English Jr. and the careless endangerment of his infant child by the Kenosha Police Department is an absolute travesty,” Team ROC Managing Director Dania Diaz said in a new release. “The Team ROC team is here to support Jermelle and his family through this traumatic experience, demand justice and hold the Kenosha police officers accountable."

Officials in the release said Team ROC and Spiro will work “closely with the family” to ensure that all charges against them are dropped. They also intend to evaluate “any and all civil suits against those responsible.”

Spiro is best known for representing a number of high-profile celebrities, including JAY-Z, whose given name is Shawn Carter, billionaire Elon Musk, sports executive Robert Kraft and tennis star Naomi Osaka, among others.

According to Team ROC officials, the organization has previously offered support to activists in the Milwaukee area who coordinated a rally in Wauwatosa in 2020 to demand justice for Alvin Cole. Cole was killed by local police officer Joseph Mensah earlier that year. The organization paid the legal fees for the peaceful demonstrators who were arrested and fined for their advocacy.

