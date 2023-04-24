The jazz ensembles from Tremper High School and Lincoln and Lance middle schools are performing Wednesday night at Tremper, 8560 26th Ave.

The Spring Jazz Concert starts at 7 p.m. in the Tremper auditorium.

Kathryn Ripley directs the Tremper bands; Nathan Larson is the director of the Lincoln bands; and Matt Macari is the band director at Lance Middle School.

The concert will begin with the sixth graders from the combined Lance and Lincoln jazz bands playing “Blues In, Blues Out” by Robert Woods.

The seventh and eighth grade combined middle school jazz bands will play “The Mudbug Strut” by Paul Baker and “Horns + Rhythm = Swing” by Larry Neeck.

The Tremper Red Jazz Ensemble will play “Get it On” by Bill Chase, arranged by Paul Jennings; “Freddie Freeloader” by Miles Davis, arranged by Les Hooper; and “Blue Bossa” by Kenny Dorham, arranged by Mike Sweeney.

Tremper’s Blue Jazz Ensemble welcomes guest vocalist Judy Kirby, the former choir director at Lance Middle School. She will be performing “Stormy Weather” by Harold Arlen. Blue Jazz will also perform “The Chicken” by Kris Berg and “Keystone Cups” by Paul Baker.

Tickets for the concert are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door.