As they gear up to start the new school year, smiling teachers and staff were surprised Monday with new sidewalk landing pads at the bus drop-off site outside Jeffery Elementary.

The project was a special surprise gift of school custodians Rachel Dickey and JT Mecozzi.

Identifying the hazards of slipping on wet grass at the bus drop-off at the 87th Street elementary, the two Jeffery custodians decided to do something about it.

Together they talked with a contractor to see if it was a project they could do themselves and got an estimated cost. “Once we got the quote, we realized ‘Hey, that’s something that sounds pretty doable,’” Mecozzi said.

Dickey and Mecozzi began raising money by scrapping metal discarded from construction projects.

“After about five or six trips, we raised enough money to pay for this so it didn’t cost anyone anything,” Mecozzi said.

They used personal time to visit City Hall to secure proper permitting for the project, because the new concrete pad landings are technically located on city property.

“This is an outstanding example of Kenosha Unified staff going above and beyond for the students we serve to ensure their learning environment is safe and welcoming,” said KUSD Supt. Jeffrey Weiss. “The district is proud to have JT and Rachel on our team and we cannot thank them enough for their tremendous efforts and outcomes.”

Dickey said they were determined to get the project done for students.

“We did not take ‘No’ for an answer,” she said. “Our biggest message is we were very determined to get it done for the safety of our kids.”

Kenosha Unified Custodial Supervisor Crissie Escobedo said “she wasn’t surprised with these two.”

“(Dickey and Mecozzi) going above and beyond is amazing,” Escobedo said. “That’s why I wanted them to have some recognition, because it’s really something positive and great that they did for the safety of kids.”

Annette Perri, a kindergarten teacher at Jeffery, said she heard about muddy boots dirtying up the floors in the school on rainy and snowy days, so she was happy a solution was reached.

“This is just going to streamline the process and I think it really was thoughtful for both the students and the teachers,” she said. “Our custodians continue to impress me with their dedication. I couldn’t say more about how dedicated they both are.”