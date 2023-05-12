WILMOT -- Jennifer Hesse has accepted the position of fair manager for the Kenosha County Fair.

She assumed her new position on May 8. Denise Zirbel, who has been the current fair manager, will continue through the summer and lead the transition.

“We are grateful to Denise for her dedication the last eight years. Her leadership and vision have taken the Kenosha County Fair to new heights. Under her direction, the Kenosha County Fair expanded, developed new events at the fairgrounds and greatly enhanced the grounds and buildings of the 100-acre fair.” said Randall Rossi, Kenosha County Fair Board president.

Hesse will be the second full time fair manager for the Fair Association. She holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Social Work and a Master’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in Therapeutic Recreation. Her most recent position was the Therapy Program director for the Southern Wisconsin Center.

Hesse has been involved with the fair all of her life. “She is no stranger to the Fair and I’m excited to work with Jenny through this transition time.” said Zirbel.

Hesse had worked in the fair office for 14 years and is currently serving on the Executive Board of the Association. She volunteers by leading the Fairest of the Fair Committee and executing the Ag Olympics event during the fair. She was the 2012 Fairest of the Fair.

Hesse will be responsible for all operations on the fairgrounds including Wilmot Raceway and the Kenosha County Fair.

The 2023 Kenosha County Fair will be held Aug. 16-20 with a theme of “Barnyard Mardi Gras”. More details can be found online at kenoshacofair.com.