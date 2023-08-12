SOMERS — Hundreds of area residents celebrated the season at Jerry Smith Farm's annual Sweet Corn Festival Saturday.

The event, free and open to the public at the family-friendly farm at 7150 18th St., continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the festival, visitors enjoy roasted corn with numerous toppings including butter, mayonnaise, cheese, pepper, garlic powder, ranch flavoring, Cajun seasonings and sriracha salt. Corn is sold on the cob and in a cup.

The event, which includes live music, food vendors, free hayrides and artisans, has been held at the family farm for well over a decade.

On Sunday, Touch of Grey will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Crossover wraps things up from 3 to 6 p.m.

"With the drought that's been going on our corn is still phenomenal," said Amy Smith, who runs their farm with husband Joe.

"Our corn is so good. My husband grows good corn. He learned from Jerry and he's carried on the tradition. Our corn is great and the great thing about our corn is that we pick it every day. You're not buying day old corn. You can even eat it raw. It's so good."

Smith said her family has planted about 150 acres or corn across Kenosha County. She said it's a "lot of work."

"How many people do you know who are farmers? Not many," Smith said. "We're still doing it. I do love it."

Attendees can also pay to pick their own produce in a "you-pick" field including eggplant, tomatoes and zucchini.

Jerry Smith's Farm is also selling its famous frosted chocolate chip cookies over the weekend. They're usually only available in October.

"We did it for our college kids going back to school. They miss fall and they all want our cookies so we made cookies for this event this weekend only. You don't have to wait two months for October," Smith said.