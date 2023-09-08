Jim Wallace has been named director of Kenosha County’s Division of Golf Operations, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced on Friday.

In that role, Wallace will oversee the operations of both of the county’s golf facilities.

Wallace was selected from a field of candidates who applied for the position following the April retirement of former General Manager of Golf Dan Drier.

“Jim comes to the position with more than 15 years of leadership experience in the golf industry, and an accomplished record of success locally and elsewhere,” Kerkman said. “I am pleased that he is joining the county’s leadership team.”

Wallace joined the Kenosha County Golf staff in March 2022, as the golf grounds supervisor at Brighton Dale Links. Prior to that, he spent eight years as the superintendent of greens and grounds at the Delaware Country Club in Muncie, Ind.

Earlier in his career, he was senior golf course superintendent at the prestigious Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill.

An Illinois native, Wallace holds a Bachelor of Science in Public and Environmental Affairs Management from Indiana University and a Professional Golf Turf Management Certificate from Rutgers University.

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of the Kenosha County Golf team, as well as the fantastic team in the Department of Public Works,” Wallace said. “Providing high-quality, affordable golf has been a lifelong passion of mine, and we have a great team in place to do so.”

Wallace’s appointment to the position was confirmed by the County Board on a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

The golf facilities he will supervise include:

Brighton Dale Links is comprised of 45 championship golf holes. The White Birch and Blue Spruce are 18-hole, par 72 layouts that measure 7,012 and 6,687 yards, respectively. The Red Pines is a 9-hole, par 36 layout of over 3,500 yards. All 45 holes at Brighton Dale links offer distinctive variances featuring water, mature trees and hilly terrain along with well-manicured playing conditions.

Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 (enter off of Highway 75) in the Town of Brighton.

Petrifying Springs Golf Course is located within Petrifying Springs Park, the flagship of the Kenosha County Parks system. Known as “Pets,” it has been voted by Kenosha News readers as Best Golf Course for nearly a decade. Aabundant trees and a rolling landscape add beauty and challenge to this delightful 18-hole, 6,000-yard golf course.

Petrifying Springs is located in northeastern Kenosha County, in the Village of Somers. The clubhouse is located on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).

To reserve tee times for both facilities visit www.kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653 for more information.