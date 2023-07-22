Jockey International, Inc., the Kenosha born-and-based clothing manufacturer and retailer, has a new brand ambassador in country music star Dylan Scott.

The campaign, shot on a farm outside of Nashville, Tenn. features the multi-platinum singer in a wide range of scenic shots in the Jockey Outdoors and Jockey Made in America Collections.

“We were drawn to Dylan because of his dedication to his family and community, passion for the outdoors, highly engaged fan base and, of course, exceptional musical talent,” said Tom Hutchison, Jockey's vice president of marketing. “His values align nicely with ours, and it’s these common threads that make him a great ‘fit’ for our Jockey Outdoors and Jockey Made in America Collections. We’re excited to welcome him to the Jockey family.”

Scott said he was beside himself to be partnering with such a "legendary brand like Jockey."

“I’ve worn Jockey for so many years, not just because of the quality of their clothes, but the values they represent -- family, community, traditions and service to others -- things that are as equally important to me," Scott said.

“I also have to admit, representing Luke Bryan’s clothing line is pretty cool, too,” Scott said. “I remember when I was 17- or 18-years-old watching him perform, looking up to him, and now that we’re friends to rep his Jockey Outdoors clothing line it’s pretty cool. He probably thinks I’m the little brother that won’t go away!”

Scott is best known for his three No. 1 singles “My Girl”, “Nobody” and “New Truck,” as well as his top five hit “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for Best New Country Artist at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards, his ode to his wife “Nobody” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

“My favorite piece in the Jockey Made in America Collection is the Heritage t-shirt,” said Scott. “It fits well, is comfortable and my wife likes it on me, so that’s a plus. I also think I pull it off better than Luke Bryan.”

As a third-generation, family-owned company, Jockey expressed pride for its "legacy of quality, craftsmanship and caring for communities." The Jockey Made in America collection is grown and crafted in the United States, designed with American-grown cotton.