The Jockey Being Family Foundation, Ltd. has partnered with Styles 4 Kidz on a “Family Hair Affair” workshop on to support multiracial foster and adoptive families, providing know-how in caring for their children’s textured hair.

The event will take place on Saturday at the UW-Parkside Sports & Activities Center, 4130 Petrifying Springs Road, from 10 am to 1 pm.

At the event, which is open to foster or adoptive families, participants will get a brief introduction to properly caring for their child’s textured hair. The event is designed to encourage parents to learn and ask questions and will deliver practical, hands-on training for parents to learn how to care for their child’s natural hair.

"Hair is important for African American kids because your hair is your crown. When you feel good about how you look, that propels you into the world as a productive citizen. What it does for the self-esteem and confidence of the kids is just unbelievable. It's amazing to see the transformation that takes place,” says Tamekia Swint, executive director of Styles 4 Kidz.

Parents will receive instruction on several basic hairstyles and will learn which products to use and how to use them. They will learn to part hair with confidence, use a beader to add beads, make smoother ponytails, and more.

“We’re always trying to find new and better ways to serve the foster and adoptive families who are doing so much for kids in our community,” said Jake McGhee, vice president and chief philanthropy officer at Jockey. “The feedback we’ve received from people who have signed up is that this type of unique training is valuable and the type of support they are looking for on their journey, together as a family.”

Following the workshop, all attendees will receive a complimentary lunch provided by Jockey Being Family and will have the opportunity to ask questions of the instructors.

All families attending will receive hair care kits containing combs, brushes, and hair products, provided with he support of LMI Packaging, which is covering the cost of the kits. They, along with the instruction received at the workshop, will help ensure families are well-equipped and have gained the confidence needed to care for their child’s hair upon completion of the event.

Jockey Being Family supports and strengthens adoptive families by providing funding to nonprofit organizations, enabling them to provide critical post-adoption services on both local and national levels, thereby helping adoptive families stay together, forever. The Ffundation is celebrating its 17th year and has provided over $9 million in funding to non-profit partners that has directly impacted over 350,000 families. To learn more, visit JockeyBeingFamily.com.

Styles 4 Kidz provides life-changing, high-quality education, resources, and services for kids with textured hair in biracial, transracial adoptive, and foster families. Over the last 13 years, Styles 4 Kidz has been committed to bridging the knowledge gap by educating parents on the connection between hair and culture and how to properly care for their children’s hair. Their goal is to create communities of people creating and celebrating hairstyles that boost kids' self-esteem and self-image.