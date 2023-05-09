Continuing an annual tradition, the Four Seasons Garden Club recently planted a tree at a local elementary school.

Each year, the club reaches out to the community to celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day.

This year, students at Grewenow Elementary School, 7714 20th Ave., participated by helping to plant an Autumn Blaze tree at the school.

“Our goal as a club is to help students become more aware of the environment, ways they reforest the planet, green our schools and protect the Earth,” the club said in a statement. “The club promotes civic beautification and conservation with protection of forest, wildflowers and birds.”

Johnny Appleseed (aka Victor Mitimoen) visited Grewenow school during the tree-planting, congratulating the students on planting a tree to help heal and beautify the earth. He also talked to fourth-grade students at the shool about the history and importance of apple trees — and all trees.

After the talk, the fourth-graders went outside to help finish the planting of the new tree, which they had chosen.

Students followed up with class members, who read poems about trees and their importance in the world.