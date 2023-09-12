Six students from India’s JS Global School, a Cambridge International school, visited the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for a two-week long summer camp during July and August.

The students participated in a pre-college camp along with local students, the Environmental Explorers program and a model United Nations. They also had the opportunity to experience the local culture, explore the area and visit natural landmarks of southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois.

John Skalbeck, a professor in the geosciences department and academic director of the Master of Science in sustainable management program at UW-Parkside, lead the effort. During his 75-day sabbatical in India during the Fall 2022 semester, he worked to promote water quality research and education. He also visited and collaborated with the JS Global School, located in Chennai, India.

Water quality and sanitation has been a significant concern in certain parts of India due to its dense population in urban areas. In order to combat the problem, Skalbeck explained that education is key and that there must first be awareness and comprehension about the problem. He said it is vital to foster a sense of environmental stewardship in young people.

“The goal is to reach young kids and develop an environmental stewardship attitude in them,” Skalbeck said.

He was hosted by the Environmentalist Foundation of India and worked with JS Global Academy and lived with the school’s principal and family during his stay. Skalbeck said he was afforded incredible hospitality which facilitated the opportunities for collaboration.

“There was a connection over educating kids about climate change, water conservation, and nature,” Skalbeck said.

Principal of the JS Global School, Sridevi Gopalakrishna Reddy, credits the beginning of the partnership to both Skalbeck and UW-Parkside professor of business Abey Kuruvilla. Reddy met the pair in 2018 at the International Conference on Sustainable Environment.

Reddy explained that the communication since their initial meeting continued and led to a common interest in environmental initiatives.

“(Skalbeck) spent his sabbatical working with E.F.I. foundation in restoring water bodies in Chennai and worked closely with our students. Under his aegis and guidance, the school was able to plan a trip to the University this summer and participate in the Environment Explorer program,” she said.

Reddy said the visit was an eye-opening experience for her students and that it will help them decide how to proceed with their future educations.

“All six students had a wonderful time learning, exploring, and experiencing a whole new world. It has opened the door of opportunity for higher education,” she said, adding the students will share their experience with a presentation to their classmates.

Ms. Benny, a teacher who accompanied the students during their visit, said the exposure was extraordinary and the schedule was perfect. Benny believes that the environmental explorer program and some of the other activities can be replicated in Chennai. The Parkside program gave her ideas to have sessions for their upper primary grade students to enhance their research, collaboration, communication, analysis and evaluation skills.

Both Skalbeck and Reddy expressed their gratitude to UW-Parkside Dean of the College of Natural & Health Sciences Emmanuel Otu for making the visit possible. Otu helped cover the expenses of the visit. Skalbeck asserted that it would not have been possible without the support and scholarships from the UW-Parkside CNHS.

Otu stressed the importance of educating children in relatable ways.

“The world continues to manifest as a common bowl. Thus, it behooves leaders, at any level, to connect the children across continents, even as we grapple with local financial stewardship. The friends the JS Global students will forge with their fellow American-resident campers could be lifelong,” Otu said.

The exchange program that brought the JS Global School students to UW-Parkside was borne of Skalbeck’s mission to educate youth and provide opportunities for them to learn about climate change, water conservation, and nature.

Skalbeck and Principal Reddy hope that the relationship can continue to develop and in addition to continued visits to UW-Parkside can eventually provide an opportunity for local students to visit India, adding the cultural exchange is an invaluable experience in an increasingly global world.