Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start to the summer season.

And we all know summer in Wisconsin is fleeting.

That means we need to charge into it full speed ahead.

While Memorial Day is a time for reflection — and there are many area events focusing on remembering our veterans and honoring their sacrifice — it's also a time for listening to live music in an outdoor beer garden, watching water-skiers forming pyramids on area lakes and taking in a baseball game at a historic ballpark.

Beer gardens

The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers officially kicks off its summer season on Memorial Day Weekend.

Holiday weekend entertainment includes Nashville, Tenn., recording artist Fallon Schultz, a Kenosha native, at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27; the Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, best known for their covers of songs by the likes of Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 28; and The Roundabouts, rounding out the weekend by playing from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 29. The Roundabouts, made up of veteran local musicians, is known for performing covers of popular rock songs.

Also on Sunday: Food trucks will start serving at noon.

The Biergarten, which opened in May of 2017, is now open seven days a week: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at petsbiergarten.com.

Also returning this summer: Mug Club Mondays ($2 off big steins), “Stogies, Steins & Sinatra” on Tuesdays, Wingo Wednesdays with Mr. Wings, Teams Trivia on Thursdays, Movie Night on Fridays and “Poses and Pints” yoga on Sundays.

The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs. Stay tuned: Coming in July is a new outdoor biergarten at Lake Andrea in Pleasant Prairie.

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden, which opened in 2018, is located within Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K).

Memorial Day Weekend entertainment features Koltrane Acoustic from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 26, and Wait For Morning, performing 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Live music continues every Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m. through the summer. Also on Friday: Food trucks will be serving from 5 to 9 p.m.

Other events throughout the summer include tacos on Thursday nights, food trucks, movie nights and yoga classes.

The beer garden is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to franksvillebeergarden.com. Note: Carry-in food is allowed; no carry-in alcohol.

All ages are welcome. There is a playground and sandbox and plenty of green space, along with yard and board games.

Water-ski shows

The Browns Lake Aquaducks present free water-ski shows — featuring music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet — on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave. (Highway 11) in Burlington.

This season's first show is at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Shows then run at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 1-Aug. 3; 6:15 p.m. Aug. 10-24, and 6 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 2. (Note: There is no show July 20 due to the state tournament.)

Junior shows are at 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 22-Aug. 3; 4:45 p.m. Aug. 10-24; and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

Food trucks are scheduled for each show, starting with Kravings — serving ice cream, hot dogs and brats — on May 27.

For more information, go to aquaducks.org.

The Aquanuts — coming off a 2022 season in which the team won its second consecutive Wisconsin State Show Ski Championship — perform free water-ski shows 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, in Twin Lakes.

This season’s shows start on Memorial Day Weekend with a Saturday, May 27, show, running through Labor Day Weekend. The July 1 pre-fireworks show starts at 7 p.m. (Note: No shows on July 22 and Aug. 12.)

Shows are free to attend; concessions are sold at the Snack Shop, along with raffle tickets.

For more information, call the Aquanuts hotline at 866-754-7469 or go to aquanutwatershows.com.

Music on the beach

Racine’s Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., features a concession stand and live music or DJ Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

The summer season kicks off with a three-day "Kiddie Carnival," with games, food and live music, Friday-Monday, May 27-29.

The music lineup this weekend includes Full Flavor, playing 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27; country singer Liam Nugent, 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 28; and the Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane, playing 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Daily hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food, beverages, frozen drinks, beer and snacks are available. For updated information, go to Racine’s Beachside Oasis Facebook page.

Play ball!

The Kenosha Kingfish will kick off the team's 2023 games — its 10th season in Kenosha — on Memorial Day, taking on the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Monday, May 29, game starts at 1:35 p.m. at historic Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

As fans enter the game, they will receive a Kingfish Magnet Schedule, showing the Northwoods League summer collegiate team’s 72 games for the 2023 season.

Gates open at 12:35 p.m. for the May 29 game. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

Fire up that grill!

Need more proof that Memorial Day Weekend is the starting point for summer? May 28 is Hamburger Day, which is a sign from the grilling gods to throw some red meat on that grill. (Not into eating meat? There are plenty of veggie burger options available, too.)

Remember these words of wisdom from that great philosopher king Matthew McConaughey: “The man who invented the hamburger was smart; the man who invented the cheeseburger was a genius.”

Wise words, my friend.