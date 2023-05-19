The Kenosha Area Business Alliance has announced it will soon have new leadership, naming economic development professional Nicole Ryf as its next president starting in July.

She replaces Todd Battle, who has led the organization since 2004.

Ryff has more than 15 years of experience in public, private and nonprofit organizations. She has worked in multiple states at the local, county, regional and state level, including the Texas Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism.

Her resume includes work with Fortune 500 companies and efforts to build the offshore wind industry in Virginia. Most recently, Nicole served as the executive director at the Waukesha County Center for Growth.

Ryf holds a Master of Science in urban planning from UW-Milwaukee, and a Bachelor of Arts from UW-Madison

KABA Chair Jens Emerson said he was confident they have found the “ideal leader” for the group and is glad to welcome her to Kenosha.

“Nicole is the right person to lead Kenosha County’s development forward and build on the successes we have had,” Emerson, said. “She is a bright and energetic professional with Wisconsin roots and extensive experience in business attraction, retention and expansion, and project financing.”

Ryf expressed her excitement to be the new president of a “world-class economic development organization.”

“I look forward to collaborating with the top notch KABA Board, staff, and stakeholders to build upon KABA’s strong legacy of serving the business community and attracting prospective companies to this dynamic county,” Ryf said.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said she looked forward to working with the new KABA leader.

“I had the opportunity to meet Nicole and found her to be a very dynamic leader with a great deal of experience,” Kerkman said. “As a county, we will continue looking for additional ways to partner with KABA, building on the successful groundwork that Todd Battle laid.”