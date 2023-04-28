Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., is hosting Karaoke with a live band Saturday night, starting at 7 p.m.

The local band the Spirit Shakers will have a list of songs available for people to perform on April 29.

Admission is $5. A cash bar will also be available, with proceeds going to the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space.

Programs coming up at Creative Space include:

Salsa and Tacos @theSpace, 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 (continuing each week):

Guest instructor Michael Angelo Quiroz will host the May 2 event, described as “a pop-up Latin experience with music, dancing and tamales.”

Social dancing, food and drinks are available from 7 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

The Latin dancing lessons are 7 to 8 p.m. and again from 8 yo 9 p.m.

The suggested donation is $5. A cash bar is available.

Vamos a Bailar el Cinco de Mayo, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, May 5: “Join us as we celebrate two years of Latin dancing at Kenosha Creative Space El Grupo Tumbao will be playing salsa, and we will end the night with bachata, cumbia, merengue and reggaeton all night long.”

Instructor Erica Ness will lead a bachata dance lesson starting at 7 p.m.

Social dancing continues until 1 a.m.

Admission is $5 at the door.

For more information about Kenosha Creative Space programs, call 262-945-9411 or send an email to info@kenoshacreativespace.com.