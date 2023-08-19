Katrina Cain, a 24-year-old Salem resident, was crowned the 2024 Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair at the Kenosha County Fair Saturday.

Cain, a Westosha Central High School graduate in the class of 2016, will reign as Fairest of the Fair from January 2024 to January 2025.

Cain said she has always wanted to enter, but the timing was not right until this year.

“It felt good,” she said. “I’m excited to see what this year holds.”

Outside of her role as 2024 Fairest of the Fair, Cain works at Shopko Optical and Kwik Trip, and is working toward becoming an American Sign Language interpreter. She has been a frequent fairgoer throughout her life, and presented educational projects at the fair in grade school.

Cheering her on at the fair were her mother, her aunt, her grandmother, her friend Kim and her boyfriend Chase.

As winner of Fairest of the Fair, Cain received a crown and sash, a $1,000 cash reward at the end of her term, an expense stipend, lifetime membership to the Kenosha County Fair, gifts from sponsors, and escorts for public appearances, if needed.

“I’m excited for everything,” she said. “Learning about the ‘ins’ and ‘outs’ of the fair, seeing it all, I’m excited about that.”

2023 Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson, who crowned Cain on Saturday morning, will compete in the Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fair competition in January.

Cain will have the opportunity to compete in the state level competition in January 2025.

Cain was the only Fairest of the Fair contestant this year. Jenny Hesse, the outgoing Fairest of the Fair coordinator, said she does not foresee any changes to the competition, but there will be more of a focus on recruitment to the competition next year.

“We recently made some changes (a few years ago). We’ve been really trying to like just embrace those changes and build off of (them),” Hesse said. “The biggest thing we’re going to try to keep doing is recruitment more and more and figuring out how to get the word out more, because some people didn’t even know it was happening.”

Record-breaking attendance

The 2023 Kenosha County Fair has seen record-breaking attendance so far, with 13,500 people frequenting the fair Friday versus the 12,900 that attended on Friday last year.

Hesse, who is also the new fair manager, said Thursday and Friday were record breaking days, which can be attributed to the temperate weather this year.

“We are up every single day this year,” she said. “A lot of our fair is dependent on weather. If it’s nice out people come, and it’s the best bang for your buck for when you look at what to do in the county. It’s $10 and you can do food, fun, animals, activities and grandstands.”

Community organizations serving food at the fair — including the Kenosha Noon Lions and the Knights of Columbus St. John Neumann Council — also saw in increase in people at their respective locations this week.

Deb Wamboldt, director at the Kenosha Noon Lions, said their stand has been “crazy busy” all week. The sales were record-setting for the club, as they had gone through 10 cases of burgers in two days.

“We were out of burgers and chicken Thursday night at 7 p.m.,” she said. “Normally we go through about 5 1/2 cases (but) we went through 10 in two days.”

Nick Hartnell, financial secretary of the Knights of Columbus, said the higher volume of people at the fair led to nearly 2,000 ears of corn being sold each day to fairgoers.

“We had records every single day. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, so far, were all higher volume. Turnout has been great just due to great weather,” Hartnell said. “More popular this year is corn-in-a-cup. We put two ears of corn and shave it off into a cup and add some butter and salt.”

For both organizations, the food stands at the fair are their biggest fundraisers.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said Saturday that the fair was a great place to bring information about county services available to residents, and a great place to ask questions and receive feedback.

Sunday schedule

Sunday is the last day of the 2023 Kenosha County Fair, and will include a demolition derby with vehicles ranging from garden tractor to truck size. Exhibits will be open until 7 p.m. Sunday.

More of Sunday’s events include:

11 a.m. Parade through the Fairgrounds

Noon Cookies & Crowns with the Fairest of the Fair in tent east of Poultry Barn

1 p.m. Small Animal Livestock Auction in the Show & Sale Arena

1 p.m. International Demolition Derby at the grandstands.

2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Demonstrations

7 p.m. Fair closes

At Creekside Stage: Noon—Doo Wop Jukebox; 3:30 p.m.—Class of 62