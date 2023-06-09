If you go

What: Summit Players Theatre's production of Shakespeare's “Macbeth”

Where: Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road (Highway 142)

When: Friday, June 9. A 45-minute educational workshop begins at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. The play runs about an hour and 15 minutes. All ages are welcome (recommended for kids age 8 and up).

Shakespeare 101: The free pre-show workshop is interactive, with theater games and a discussion about Shakespeare, plus a preview of the show.

Rain or shine: The show must go on, whatever the weather. If the weather is bad, the performance will move inside Shelter No. 3, next to Wolf Lake at Bong.

Cost: The workshop and show are free; however, a Wisconsin state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The cost is $8 per day ($3 for ages 65 and older) for Wisconsin residents. Annual park admission stickers are also available ($28 for Wisconsin residents; $13 for ages 65 and older). Also, donations to the theater troupe can be made at their website, summitplayerstheatre.com.

About the show: In this tragedy, written in the early 1600s, Macbeth, a Scottish general, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. Forced to commit more and more murders to protect himself, he soon becomes a tyrannical ruler.