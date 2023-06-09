For a man consumed by ambition, paranoia and murderous rage, Cole Conrad sounded remarkably upbeat on the phone Tuesday.
Probably because he was speaking as himself — a young actor about to start a summer tour — and not as his character, the Scottish lord Macbeth.
Conrad plays the title character in Shakespeare’s tragedy, starting today with an outdoor performance in Bong State Recreation Area.
“It’s such a fun thing to do, to travel all across the state to the different parks,” Conrad said of the Summit Players Theatre tour.
The troupe will take “Macbeth” to 22 Wisconsin state parks, hitting all four corners of the state before finishing on Aug. 19 in nearby Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee.
Performing outside “is a unique experience,” Conrad said, calling on a lunch break from his day job in Racine. “You perform in different kinds of terrain. You’ll be in a clearing in an open field one day and then in the middle of a forest at the next park.”
Conrad, who first performed with Summit Players in 2021, is thrilled to be back.
“The team is absolutely great, and it’s so much fun to be working with everyone,” he said.
This is his first time taking on the doomed character Macbeth, though the 2019 University of Wisconsin-Parkside theater graduate does have experience with the Bard’s plays.
“Macbeth is a challenge,” he said. “He’s a very complex character, and he does very bad things. The challenge is making the audience connect with him, to see him as a person and why he makes those choices.”
Aside from all the murdering, Conrad relates to Macbeth on a personal level.
“Everyone can relate to wanting something very badly,” he said. “Macbeth wants to be king of Scotland, and he talks about not having a reason for wanting to be king, it’s just that he has ambition.”
And while “Macbeth” is a tragedy, the Summit Players’ production of the show is not.
“We try to make it a fun, outdoor show,” Conrad explained. “We play up the parts that are funny, which contrasts with the heavy stuff that comes later.”
‘Macbeth’ for kids
Conrad — a Burlington native now living on Kenosha’s northside — said this version of “Macbeth” is family friendly: “We don’t lean into anything too gruesome. It’s a blood-free zone.”
Also, he said, the pre-show workshop “is great, for kids and adults. We walk everyone through the plot, and they even get to act out different parts of the story.”
This version of “Macbeth,” while still tragic, is told “like a scary story around a campfire,” Conrad said. “Scary stories can be fun, and we can all learn something. We get to experience all that drama without having to do anything terrible ourselves.”
Conrad has “always liked this play. It’s a fun, spooky story, and it’s always very fun to track ‘how mentally unhinged is Macbeth as this point?’ He starts seeing things, like witches and ghosts, and you wonder, ‘how much of that is in his head? Or is this really supernatural?’ You can make a strong case either way.”
Audience members, he said, will find this version of “Macbeth” is “more fun than you might think. And while you might not understand every single word, you will understand what’s going on. You won’t be confused.”
One show, 22 parks
The Summit Players tour hits the road after its Bong performance, visiting parks including Blue Mound State Park near Madison, on June 18; Kohler-Andrae in Sheboygan on July 15; and Mirror Lake, near Wisconsin Dells, on July 22.
“We try to bring free theater to as much of the state as we can,” Conrad said.
While he enjoys the entire tour, if pressed, he admits a particular fondness for Copper Falls State Park in northwestern Wisconsin, near Lake Superior, where the troupe performs on July 7. “It’s so beautiful there,” he said, “and we have time to go hiking in the morning, before the show.”
Other favorites include Mirror Lake and Rib Mountain, near Wausau, where “Macbeth” is slated for July 14.
“It’s hard to choose one park over others,” Conrad said. “They’re all so gorgeous. That’s a great benefit to this tour. You get to see all the different parks.”
Conrad, who took a break from acting to get married last summer, is happy to be getting back on stage. Or, rather, several stages — from makeshift platforms, to natural amphitheaters, to that clearing in a field.
“We’re ready to go, and we can’t wait to see everyone at the shows,” he said.